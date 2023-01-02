By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Monday Night Football will be headlined by a heavyweight matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, two of the best teams in the AFC. And just like all of us, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will be watching. After all, one of these teams will likely be standing in their way en route to another Super Bowl appearance.

Via PFT:

“It’s going to keep me up past my bedtime,” Mahomes joked in his postgame press conference Sunday. “I try not to be too invested in it. It’s going to be a great football game with two great teams. And teams that you’re probably going to see in the playoffs, probably both or one or the other.

“You just try to just watch as a fan like I always do. I mean it’s great quarterbacks, great defenses, great players and as a fan of the game I like watching great football teams go up against each other.”

As of right now, the Chiefs hold the top seed in the conference with a 13-3 record. If the Bengals come out victorious on MNF, KC remains in first. But if Josh Allen leads the Bills to victory, Andy Reid’s squad drops back to second in the AFC.

While Patrick Mahomes says he’s not too invested in this affair, that’s hard to believe. These two teams are the Chiefs’ biggest deterrents to going all the way. Remember, KC barely got past the Bills in a playoff thriller last season then lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship.

Needless to say, this is a perfect time for the quarterback to do some scouting ahead of the postseason.