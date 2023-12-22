Luke Musgrave is the latest player to prove that dudes in the NFL are wired a little different than the rest of us

I've had a couple of opportunities already this NFL season to write about players playing through injuries that would cripple a lesser man like myself. We're talking about Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel playing with a broken nose, and Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane not only playing with a shattered right hand, but then playing again five days after having surgery on the aforementioned hand. Next up, Green Bay Packers rookie tight end Luke Musgrave, who revealed today that he actually played through the lacerated kidney that would end up costing him multiple games.

Luke Musgrave played through a lacerated kidney Week 11. “I knew something was probably wrong, but I mean, that’s kinda football. You play through pain & then it usually hurts a little more after the game.” Started pissing blood at home. Some of his first comments since then: pic.twitter.com/s58Fmry8rO — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 22, 2023

I mean, how in the world is this even possible? Last summer I had four kidney stones, and for a month all I wanted to do was sleep and cry and lay in bed with a heating pad draped across my midsection. I barely resembled a functioning human being. Running to the grocery store was an absolutely impossible task. Meanwhile, with a lacerated kidney, Luke Musgrave was out on the field running routes. I just don't get it.

It's great news that Luke Musgrave took the time to rest and recuperate, and now he's looking to make a return to the field for a Green Bay Packers team that is still in the hunt for one of the three wild card spots available in the NFC Playoff picture. Before going down with the kidney injury, Musgrave was carving out a nice role in the Packers offense. Despite missing four games during his stint on the IR, Musgrave is still third on the Packers in receptions this season.