ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Baylor prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas State-Baylor.

The Kansas State Wildcats are on the short list of the most disappointing teams in college basketball for the 2024-2025 season. It's not an embellishment at all. This program spent a lot of money in the transfer portal on high-end players such as Coleman Hawkins. Coach Jerome Tang led Kansas State to the Elite Eight in 2023 and seemed to be a coach whose career was on the rise, but these past two seasons — this one especially — have halted any momentum he might have had. Kansas State has a proud basketball tradition. Moreover, the 2023 Elite Eight was just the latest of several Elite Eight appearances Kansas State has made over the years. It seems that once every several years, KSU manages to reach the last eight of the NCAA Tournament. The Cats haven't broken through, but each of those Elite Eight runs maintained their relevance in the college basketball world. Seeing a new coach reach the Elite Eight early in his tenure, only to squander the good will and positive vibes from that achievement, is very discouraging. Kansas State will try to repair this season, but the more realistic goal is to make better transfer portal decisions and get the roster right for next season. There seems to be only so much Tang can do to reverse course over these next two months. He can and will try to find a solution, but if one hasn't been found by now, it's hard to see the Wildcats gaining a clear answer in February or early March.

Baylor is coming off a bad loss, a 74-71 setback at home against TCU. Entering that game, TCU had been floundering, losing at home to Utah and not looking like an NCAA Tournament-caliber team. Yet, the Frogs — who trailed for a good portion of this past Sunday's game in Waco — were able to rally on the road, and Baylor did not have answers down the stretch. The Bears fell to 3-3 in the conference and continue to be underwhelming this season. At 11-6, Baylor is not an NCAA Tournament lock and has plenty of work to do in the coming weeks to feel safe about a March Madness berth. This team doesn't seem to have the upside, potency, or ruggedness Scott Drew has normally cultivated at Baylor. This game against Kansas State is one Baylor will be fully expected to win. If the Bears lose here, they will be in serious trouble just under two months before Selection Sunday.

Here are the Kansas State-Baylor College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Baylor Odds

Kansas State: +11.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +540

Baylor: -11.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs Baylor

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor looked like a mediocre basketball team this past Sunday at home against an opponent it frankly should have beaten. If Baylor can't beat the especially beatable teams on its schedule in Waco, why should this Kansas State game be any different?

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Baylor is not playing great basketball, and we don't need to explain or rationalize that point. It's simply true. Yet, Kansas State is orders of magnitude worse than Baylor. The Wildcats are far more disappointing than the Bears. You don't need to trust Baylor in a betting context; you can trust the wisdom of fading Kansas State.

Final Kansas State-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Baylor, but we're not fully sold on the Bears. Pass.

Final Kansas State-Baylor Prediction & Pick: Baylor -11.5