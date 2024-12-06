ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kansas State hits the road to open the Saturday college basketball slate, as they visit St. John's. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-St. John's prediction and pick.

Kansas State enters the game sitting at 6-2 on the year. They opened up with two wins before facing LSU. LSU took the lead halfway through the first half and never gave it back, winning 76-65. They would win two more, before being upset by Liberty at the Paradise Jam, falling 67-65. Since then, they have won over Longwood and Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Meanwhile, St. John's is also 6-2 on the year. They opened up 4-0, including seeing head coach Rick Pitino beat his son, Richard Pintino's New Mexico squad. They would then fall to Baylor in double overtime before beating Virginia. They would lose another close one to Georgia, falling by three, and then rebound to beat Harvard.

This will be the third time these two teams have faced, with the series tied at one win apiece. This is also the first time since December of 1965 when St. John's won the game 72-65.

Here are the Kansas State-St. John's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-St. John's Odds

Kansas State: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +365

St. John's: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -490

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. St. John's

Time: 11:30 AM ET/ 9:30 AM PT

TV: FOX

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State sits 70th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 84th on the offensive side while sitting 63rd on the defensive end of the court. Kansas State has scored well this year. They are 46th in the nation in points per game while sitting 25th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 18th in the nation in assists per game. Kansas State is also 64th in the nation in opponent points per game.

David N'Guessan has led the way for Kansas State. He is scoring 14.1 points per game this year, while he adds 6.8 rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game this year. Meanwhile, he is joined by Brendan Hausen in the backcourt. He is scoring 13.8 points per game, while also having 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Dug McDaniel leads the team in assists this year. He is scoring 11 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds per game. Still, he has 5.9 assists and three steals per game this year.

Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins has been solid, leading the team in rebounds and primarily playing in the front court. He is scoring 8.5 points while adding seven rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.3 steals, and 1.4 blocks. Kansas State uses a primary guard rotation in all five spots this year, with Coleman playing the role of the big man and leading the team in minutes per game.

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's sits 20th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 33rd on the offensive side while sitting 17th on the defensive end of the court. St. John's has also scored well. They are 38th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 87th in effective field goal percentage. Further, St. John's is 61st in the nation in opponent points per game, but 58th in opponent effective field goal percentage.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the way for St. John's. The guard is scoring 17.6 points per game while being tied for the team lead with 6.8 rebounds per game this year. He also has 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game on the season. Meanwhile, Kadary Richmond joins him in the backcourt. Richmond has 10.3 points per game this year, while also adding 5.6 rebounds, five assists, and 1.5 steals per game. It is Deivon Smith who leads the team in assists on the season. He comes in with just 9.4 points per game but adds 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Zuby Ejiofor leads the way. He is tied for the team lead in rebounds, with 6.8 per game, while adding 11.8 points, 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks.

Final Kansas State-St. John's Prediction & Pick

St. John's has been solid this year. They have just lost just twice this year. Once to a solid Baylor team in double overtime, and once by three points to Georgia. Still, this game will come down to rebounding. St. John's is 16th in the nation in rebounds per game. They are 19th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 48th in the nation in defensive rebounds. Kansas State is 287th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. This will give St. John's plenty of second-chance points, and get them the win.

Final Kansas State-St. John's Prediction & Pick: St. John's -9.5 (-110)