ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Missouri hosts Kansas for a fun battle between great SEC and Big 12 programs. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas-Missouri prediction and pick.

Kansas is the No. 1 team in the country but not for very much longer. They lost their first game of the season to unranked Creighton on the road as a part of the Big-12/Big East Battle. Pop Isaacs scored 27 points for the Blue Jays en route to the win but unfortunately, will now miss the remainder of the season after an ongoing hip injury. Kansas now aims to respond against a rising Missouri team that is well-coached by Dennis Gates.

Missouri is coming off a win against Cal 98-93 in the SEC/ACC challenge. The SEC completely dominated that challenge as Duke and Clemson were the only two ACC teams to win a game. The Tigers have now won seven straight games after falling in the season opener to Memphis. Memphis is now ranked but this game against Kansas will be their first matchup against a ranked opponent this season.

Here are the Kansas-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-Missouri Odds

Kansas: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -215

Missouri: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas vs. Missouri

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

First are foremost, Kansas must get Hunter Dickenson involved often. He is and has been one of the top players in the country but has not looked like it lately. He scored just six points in the loss against Creighton and scored only 10 against Furman. He still leads the team in scoring at 14.5 per game and adds 9.0 rebounds. Zeke Mayo is second on the team in scoring at 11.8 per game. The transfer from South Dakota State is expected to be a big-time scorer for the Jayhawks in his senior year.

Dajuan Harris Jr. is now in his fifth season with the team. He's averaging more points than he has in all other four seasons at 10.4 per game. He contributes with 6.0 assists which is tied for 18th in the country and also 1.8 steals.

Missouri is one of the top offensive teams in the country right now. Kansas will need to be on their A-game facing a team with multiple threats to score.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers stormed out of the gates firing on offense this season. They are the top team in the country in FG% at 52.6% and are third in scoring at 91.1 points per game. They only scored below 80 points twice this year and one was a 15-point win over Howard. They have yet to play anyone tough outside of Memphis and Cal, but one thing is for sure, the Tigers can score.

Senior Caleb Grill is leading the team in points per game at 13.6 and shoots 59.6% from the field. He only played seven minutes against Cal as he left with an injury. He is already ruled out for this game.

Mark Mitchell, a transfer from Duke, is second at 12.3 and shoots 52.3%. He scored 21 against Cal. Tamar Bates is third at 12.3 per game and shoots 52.9% from the floor. Anthony Robinson II is the fourth player to average double digits in scoring at 12.0 per game. He is shooting 56.5% from the field and even adds 1.6 steals per game.

Without Grill, the Tigers can still keep this game close with their elite offense.

Final Kansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Losing Grill hurts for the Tigers. They responded well against Cal but they are facing one of the toughest teams in the country. Kansas will respond and cover on the road. Taking their Moneyline pick is the safest option.

Final Kansas-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Kansas ML (-215)