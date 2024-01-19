It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The No.3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks travel to West Virginia after a blowout win over Oklahoma State in Stillwater. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas-West Virginia prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Kansas has rounded back into form after a disappointing loss to UCF two games ago. Their loss to the Knights may have been the classic case of looking ahead, as Kansas had an upcoming battle against the then-No.9 Oklahoma Sooners. Kansas beat the Sooners 78-66 before traveling to Stillwater and beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys 90-66. UCF is the only blemish on Kansas' schedule lately, as the Jayhawks are 11-1 over their past 12 games. The Jayhawks lost just two games on their schedule this season, as upsets to Marquette and the previously-mentioned UCF. Kansas has not been an underdog in any game this season but is just 7-9 against the spread.

West Virginia has been going through a gauntlet, with Kansas being their third opponent in a row that is ranked. They beat Texas 76-73 to begin the stretch but dropped a disappointing 77-63 game to Oklahoma on the road. The Mountaineers are being led by a group of transfers this season. Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle leads the team with 19.0 points per game. Second-leading scorer Jesse Edwards from Syracuse has been out of the West Virginia lineup since mid-December. Iona transfer Quinn Slazinski and Eastern Michigan transfer Noah Farrakhan round out the double-digit scorers with 14.1 and 12.6 points, respectively.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas-West Virginia Odds

Kansas: -11 (-106)

Moneyline: (-670)

West Virginia: +11 (-115)

Moneyline: (+470)

Over: 147 (-110)

Under: 147 (-110)

How to Watch Kansas vs. West Virginia

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas has a terrible against-the-spread record, but West Virginia's is worse. The Mountaineers are 6-11 against the spread this season and have covered just three times in the last ten games. Their spread record is identical to their win/loss record, as they have just three wins over the same span. An interesting stat is that the only games West Virginia has covered the spread are the games they won. When West Virginia loses, they lose big.

Kansas' defense will shut down the West Virginia offense on Saturday. The Mountaineers are amongst the worst offenses in Division I, ranking 319th with 67.6 points per game. Their efficiency is also near the worst, ranking 327th in field goal percentage and 319th in three-point. Hunter Dickinson and the Jayhawks don't allow anything from field-goal range, ranking 17th in the country, allowing 39.1% from the field. They are also good at limiting points beyond the arc, ranking 66th. Despite their ability to limit made shots, they rank just 62nd in scoring defense.

West Virginia's defense is much better than their offense, but they are still in for a tough matchup against the Jayhawks. Kansas ranks 68th in the nation, scoring 79.2 points per game. They are efficient from three-point range, hitting 35.9%. West Virginia's weak spot on their defense is from three-point range, ranking 241st.

Why West Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

One area where West Virginia may be able to limit the Kansas offense is in the paint. It's no easy task to stop Hunter Dickinson, as is shown by the Jayhawks' fifth-best field goal percentage. West Virginia's best area is limiting field-goal percentage, as they rank 151st in the country. This still may not be enough to cover against Kansas, but it's an area they will key on. West Virginia is also one of the best teams at limiting free-throw opportunities.

Final Kansas-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

The Mountaineers' best opportunity to cover this spread is by limiting points in the paint for Kansas. The Jayhawks are the fifth-best team in the nation in field goal percentage, while the Mountaineers rank 151st on defense. When this statistic is the closest you are to the opposing team, it may not be an easy night for your program.

Final Kansas-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: Kansas -11 (-106)