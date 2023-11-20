Kanye West's new song, Vultures, was recently played on Chicago radio where the rapper addresses his previous anti-Semitic comments.

Ye or the artist formerly known as Kanye West recently released a song with Ty Dolla $ign, Vultures, which also features Lil Durk and Bump J on Friday, Complex reported.

Vultures premiered on WPWX Power 92 Chicago. While the song hasn't been officially released even on streaming platforms, part of the song surfaced online with Bump J opening the track.

West then follows with, “How I'm anti-semitic, I just f****d a Jewish b***h.” The song also references music executive Scooter Braun and the Columbine shooting.

The song's release follows reports of the artists working on their album in Alula, Saudi Arabia. An influencer who was also in the country shared a footage where Ye can be seen outside of a tent.

“I just landed on a flight from Saudi Arabia. I’ve been out there recording a part of my album with my brother Ye, and that’s coming real soon,” Ty Dolla $ign said.

West has previously been under fire for anti-Semitic comments. During a guest appearance on Alex Jones' Infowars, he praised Hitler and said that he can see “good in him.” He was also kicked off X (formerly Twitter) for his anti-Jewish rhetoric for eight months.

The embattled rapper claimed to have lost $2 billion in a day after his anti-Semitic remarks, which caused him to give his wife Bianca Censori special powers of attorney to oversee his personal financial issues.

This was before Kanye West and Censori were reported to be taking a break due to their relationship dynamics. Censori's family and friends allegedly staged an intervention over their growing concerns with how West has been treating her.