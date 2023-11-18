As Kanye West sets up shop in Saudi Arabia to work on a project, it appears he and Bianca Censori are up for a break according to reports.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are purportedly on a break following mounting concerns about their relationship dynamics. Married in December 2022, the couple has recently been spending time apart since mid-October, as reported by PageSix.

A close source revealed that Bianca's circle has harbored reservations about West, commonly known as “Ye,” even questioning the wisdom of her decision to marry him. “Her family has never been a fan of Ye, and those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision,” the source disclosed, emphasizing the challenges of being in West's orbit. They described West as a “difficult person to be around and work for,” hinting at the strain it has imposed on Bianca, who has shown remarkable patience in dealing with him.

While their union initially brought a seemingly happier and more focused West, concerns about their relationship's toll on Bianca have been raised due to the widespread opinions circulating about their partnership. Fans, in particular, have expressed worries about the nature of their relationship, notably West's treatment of Bianca.

Moreover, reports have surfaced concerning West imposing stringent guidelines on Bianca, including dietary restrictions, prompting her family and friends to advocate for her departure from the relationship. Despite these pressures, the rapper appears engrossed in his music, seemingly unconcerned about the turmoil surrounding their personal life.

Bianca's recent transformations, from her altered appearance to unconventional fashion choices, have further fueled public apprehension. Sources suggest that while she may reunite with West for his upcoming album launch, her inner circle remains wary, preferring a divergence from the relationship for her well-being.

As speculation looms over the couple's future, the focus remains on the apparent strain in their relationship amidst the mounting concerns and interventions from Bianca's friends and family.