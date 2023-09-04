Days after their scandalous stint, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have reportedly faced a lifetime ban from a boat company in Venice. This is after the rental company, Venezia Turismo Motoscad stated that they won't be allowed on their boats anymore. Venezia also revealed they had no idea about Kanye's behavior until they saw pictures surfacing last week.

This response from the company comes about a week after pictures of Kanye West exposing himself while riding on a river taxi in Venice surfaced. Bianca was also seen with him on the boat doing NSFW things. Both were accompanied by an unidentified female friend.

The company explained that their driver couldn't see what happened. He was reportedly focused on manning the boat and watching for other boats as well.

“If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Venezia Turismo Motoscafi also criticized a third person who was with the couple, saying they blocked the captain's view towards the back of the boat. The Italian rental company strongly condemned Kanye West and Bianca's inappropriate actions.

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior.”

They made it clear that Kanye West and Bianca will be forever banned on their boats.

Recently, there were also rumors that Kim Kardashian was embarrassed by Kanye's actions in Italy and his “worrying” behaviors with Bianca. However, another close source denied these rumors. Kim Kardashian can only wish Kanye West and Bianca the best.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot 2 months after his divorce with Kim.