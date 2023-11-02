It has to be difficult for North West to choose between staying at mom or dad's when your parents are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have set aside their differences for the sake of their children and shared parenting insights. Despite their previous feuds over various issues, the two sisters had a heartfelt discussion during a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” highlighting the challenges of parenting and their kids' preferences for their fathers' homes. Specifically, North West and her affinity with Kanye West's apartment.

Kanye, North, and Kim Kardashian

During their time in Palm Springs, Kim and Kourtney opened up about the experiences their children had shared. Kim, who shares her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West, revealed that her oldest daughter, North, often speaks highly of her father's home. North West praises Kanye's setup, emphasizing that he doesn't rely on staff and lives in a simple apartment. This leaves her questioning why their home isn't the same.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out,” Kim tells Kourtney. “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

Kourtney, on the other hand, shared a similar sentiment, as her kids express admiration for their father Scott Disick's residence. According to Kourtney, her children perceive their father's home as more comfortable and prefer its overall atmosphere.

Maintaining Balance

The conversation delved into the dynamics of their respective households, with both sisters acknowledging the challenges of maintaining a balance, Today reports. Kim recounted North's comments about her father's cooking abilities, while Kourtney added a lighthearted remark about the simplicity of the cooking process.

Despite their differences, Kim and Kourtney displayed a united front in their dedication to their children's well-being. Their candid conversation sheds light on the complexities of co-parenting and the emotional dynamics involved, emphasizing the importance of fostering a supportive and nurturing environment for their children, regardless of where they choose to spend their time.