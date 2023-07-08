Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, faces mounting allegations surrounding his Southern California Christian schools, Donda Academy and Yeezy Christian Academy. Over the past few months, three former teachers and an ex-assistant principal have filed lawsuits in Los Angeles Superior Court. These legal actions claim wrongful termination, discrimination, and breach of contract. The allegations shed light on concerning conduct and potential violations, sparking concerns about the schools' management and practices. The lawsuits present a significant challenge for West and bring attention to the controversy surrounding his educational ventures.

In both instances, the individuals bringing forth the lawsuits assert that their termination followed their vocalization of concerns regarding alleged misconduct and violations of codes and regulations. Their legal representative recently characterized these issues as “utterly reprehensible.”

Kanye has always done things his way, but that method has really bit him back lately. Here are a few examples of the peculiar regulations and troubling allegations outlined in the legal complaints.

Sushi Everyday

In an independent legal case initiated in April, two former teachers revealed that Donda Academy had an unconventional lunch offering, consisting solely of sushi.

Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers, who worked at the academy for several months, stated that during their tenure, Kanye West spared no expense when it came to indulging in Japanese cuisine. Hailey joined the staff in November, while Byers was hired in January.

“It was widely known that Defendant WEST spends $10,000 a week on sushi,” the suit says.

Lack of Proper Disciplinary System

Hailey and Byers depicted a school environment where bullying ran rampant and remained largely unaddressed.

According to the lawsuit, an incident occurred where someone assaulted the child of an instructor who should not have been permitted on campus. Additionally, the lawsuit detailed another incident involving a student who had multiple records of physical and verbal bullying, yet faced no disciplinary consequences. The student allegedly slapped an eighth-grade student and attempted to assault a teacher.

The lawsuit claims that Byers recommended expulsion for the student, but it remains unclear whether the recommendation happened or not at this juncture. Several other students reportedly faced unresolved bullying issues, and the suit suggests a lack of a proper disciplinary system to address the problem.

Empty Windows, Kanye West Dislikes Glass

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Isaiah Meadows, the former assistant principal, made startling claims in a recent lawsuit, asserting that Donda Academy's campus in Simi Valley lacked windows with glass since its opening in August 2021.

The lawsuit states that the building eventually installed mesh curtains, but they were insufficient in providing protection against the cold weather conditions.

The former assistant principal revealed concerning details about the state of the school facilities in his lawsuit. He stated that at Yeezy Christian Academy, they left the skylight empty, allowing rain to pour directly inside, soaking the floor and emitting a moldy smell for days.

Similarly, Meadows claimed that at Donda Academy, the K-12 campus in Simi Valley, windows were devoid of glass. This decision, allegedly made by Ye himself, meant that the building was exposed to the elements, allowing cold air to enter freely.

Locked Doors, No Books or Crossword Puzzles

Another troubling aspect highlighted in the lawsuits involves the classroom of former teacher Timanii Meeks. According to the claims, Meeks' classroom lacked essential educational resources such as books and textbooks, depriving students of crucial learning materials.

Furthermore, the suit alleges that the academy imposed strict restrictions on activities within the school. The school reportedly prohibited crossword puzzles and coloring sheets, which limited creative and interactive learning opportunities.

Additionally, the allegations state that the academy locked its doors from the outside during school hours, effectively confining students to the premises with restricted access to the outdoors.

West Didn't Believe in Cleaning Products

The lack of janitorial staff at Donda Academy and Yeezy Christian Academy led to concerning cleaning practices, as alleged by the former teachers in their lawsuit. According to the claims, Ye reportedly restricted teachers to use acid water and microfiber cloth for cleaning purposes, expressing reservations about chemical-based cleaning products.

In addition, the suit states that both schools experienced ongoing issues with septic tank overflow. This recurring problem added further challenges to the already compromised environment, potentially posing health and safety risks to students and staff.

While all of these allegations sound intense and borderline insane, everything is still an allegation at this point. We'll soon find out how much of all this was true.