It's looking like the controversial rapper didn't write his apology himself.

Kanye West recently apologized for his antisemitic comments. However, was it Kanye who wrote it, or AI-generated?

Questions emerged after it was released, considering the text didn't seem animated and lacked his usual persona. TMZ did some research to see what they could dig up, and it looks like it's a real possibility AI is behind it all.

Kanye West apology: AI-generated?

His message was put into an AI content detector. In it, some buzzwords that are commonly associated with AI popped up. What was revealing was the detector said there was an 85% chance a computer wrote his apology.

Additionally, ChatGPT was promoted to write a similar apology. It was quite similar to Ye's.

The original apology said, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions, it was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.”

It was all written out in Hebrew.

This apology comes after numerous rants and outbursts that have made him a controversial figure.

At one point on X (at the time, Twitter), he said, “Go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” CNN reports. Due to this particular outburst, he lost an endorsement deal with Adidas.

If his apology was AI-generated, it doesn't exactly mean it wasn't sincere. However, it's not exactly authentic. This would be the words from a robot and not from Kanye West.