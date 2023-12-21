“That’s the homie", Schoolboy Q rants on stage for TDE's annual toy drive

Schoolboy Q, the acclaimed artist whose fans have eagerly awaited new music, made a notable appearance at the recent TDE Toy Drive in Watts, alongside fellow TDE artists like SZA. The event drew massive crowds, showcasing a vibrant community celebration, according to HipHopDX. During his performance at the toy drive, Schoolboy Q notably included Kanye West‘s lyrics in the track “THat Part” and publicly stood by the embattled rap icon. “I don’t know about y’all but I ain’t canceled Kanye,” he declared to the crowd. “That’s the homie. I don’t give a fk. I’m f*ing with Ye.”

ScHoolboy Q shows love to Kanye and performs his “THat Part” verse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eHLVBaPRTq — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) December 20, 2023

His steadfast support for Kanye aligns with a trend observed among several artists who have refrained from denouncing the rapper despite controversies surrounding him. The upcoming album, “Vultures,” is emblematic of this trend, leaving fans curious about its release on New Year's Eve, as previously announced.

This isn’t the first time Schoolboy Q has publicly discussed Kanye West. In a 2016 interview with Hot 97, he candidly shared his initial reaction to Ye’s verse on “THat Part,” admitting to doubting its quality upon first hearing it. However, as he further absorbed the verse, he recognized the genius behind Kanye's approach, especially the iconic “Okays” that resonate with audiences during live performances.

Reflecting on Kanye's verse, Schoolboy Q acknowledged the impact of Ye's unique style and creativity, which added depth and energy to their collaborative track. The rapper's praise for Kanye's verse, particularly the repeated “Okays,” highlighted the significance and excitement it brought to their live shows.

Amid the ongoing discourse surrounding Kanye West and the controversies surrounding his actions, Schoolboy Q's public support serves as a reminder of the nuanced perspectives many artists hold.