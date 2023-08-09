Kanye West's relationship with Bianca Censori is blossoming.

“Kanye and Bianca are in the honeymoon phase, they are always all over each other and showing affection,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are having a blast traveling right now and Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired.”

Besides their romantic relationship flourishing, the two are also embarking on some creative endeavors together.

“Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture-shifting. Kanye feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback,” the source added.

Bianca is also fitting well into Kanye's life. Kanye was previously married to Kim Kardashian. They share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

“Kanye hasn’t found this kind of happiness in a long time. He feels like Bianca fulfills him in so many ways and understands him like nobody else ever has,” the insider told the outlet. “He absolutely adores her and really appreciates how much she loves his children. Bianca is exactly what Kanye needed in his life and he can’t wait to spend the rest of his life with her.”

Kim weighed in on Kanye and Bianca's relationship earlier this year.

“Kim is actually glad that Kanye has found someone that makes him so happy,” the source told US Weekly in March. “She knows they have both completely moved on from their relationship and she wants nothing but the best for him.”

Last year, Ye noted that his relationship with Kim is amicable as they raise their four children together and work on continuing to build Kim's SKIMS brand.

“Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that could help because that’s going to go to the kids,” he said on the “Alo Mind Full” podcast in September 2022. “She’s still got them 80 percent of the time, [to] raise those children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth is that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the curriculum.”

On Monday, Bianca and Kanye made headlines when they appeared for date night in Italy. Bianca wore a sheer catsuit, and Kanye wore his usual oversized attire and was walking barefoot in the streets of Italy.

In January, Bianca Censori and Kanye got “married” in a private wedding ceremony. However, it is unclear if their wedding is legally binding. A source told US Weekly that although it might not be legal it is real to the couple.