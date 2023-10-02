Karim Benzema, the football virtuoso known for his goal-scoring prowess, also has a penchant for high-end automobiles, reported by GOAL. From his early days at Lyon to his iconic tenure at Real Madrid and his current stint in the Middle East with Al-Ittihad, Benzema's car collection mirrors his extraordinary career trajectory.

Benzema's fascination with sports cars began early. His first ride was a Mini Cooper S acquired from a friend. Later, during his Lyon days, he personally requested a BMW M6 from BMW's boss, marking the start of his extravagant car collection.

Here's a glimpse into Benzema's remarkable car collection:

1. Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63

Price: $180,000

This SUV boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine with 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, reaching 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (Stirling Moss Edition)

Price: $914,364

3. Lamborghini Urus

Price: $229,495

Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 657 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 306 kmph.

Karim Benzema et son Lamborghini Urus 😎🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/UTPgOfEVW9 — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) April 11, 2021

4. Lamborghini Aventador

Price: $425,000

Featuring a V12 engine with 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque, it hits a top speed of 349 kmph, reaching 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.

Benzema arrivant à l'entrainement avec sa Lamborghini Aventador 🏎 pic.twitter.com/druyf86pVZ — BenzemaNewsFR (@BenzemaNewsFR) December 29, 2016

5. Ferrari 458 Spider

Price: $243,902

This Ferrari boasts a 4.5-liter V8 engine generating 570 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 325 kmph and an acceleration time of 3.0 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph.

Karim Benzema vous montre sa Ferrari 458 Spider à plus de 200.000€ https://t.co/bO4mpYdxmv #sportsbiz pic.twitter.com/JgdV1v6bJn — Financial Sports® (@FinancialSs) March 14, 2017

6. Ferrari 488 Pista

Price: $331,000

7. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Price: $320,000

8. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Price: $341,250

9. Audi RS6 Avant

Price: $147,368

10. Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang

Price: $1.9 million

11. Bugatti Chiron

Price: $3 million

The crown jewel of Benzema's collection, this Bugatti boasts an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1500 horsepower and 1180 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 420 kmph.

A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon Karim Benzema (@karimbenzema) által megosztott bejegyzés

Benzema's extravagant car collection not only mirrors his success but also highlights his love for speed and luxury, making it a true reflection of his extraordinary life both on and off the field.