Karim Benzema, the football virtuoso known for his goal-scoring prowess, also has a penchant for high-end automobiles, reported by GOAL. From his early days at Lyon to his iconic tenure at Real Madrid and his current stint in the Middle East with Al-Ittihad, Benzema's car collection mirrors his extraordinary career trajectory.
Benzema's fascination with sports cars began early. His first ride was a Mini Cooper S acquired from a friend. Later, during his Lyon days, he personally requested a BMW M6 from BMW's boss, marking the start of his extravagant car collection.
Here's a glimpse into Benzema's remarkable car collection:
1. Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63
Price: $180,000
This SUV boasts a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine with 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, reaching 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.
2. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren (Stirling Moss Edition)
Price: $914,364
3. Lamborghini Urus
Price: $229,495
Powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine with 657 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.8 seconds, reaching a top speed of 306 kmph.
4. Lamborghini Aventador
Price: $425,000
Featuring a V12 engine with 730 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque, it hits a top speed of 349 kmph, reaching 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds.
5. Ferrari 458 Spider
Price: $243,902
This Ferrari boasts a 4.5-liter V8 engine generating 570 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 325 kmph and an acceleration time of 3.0 seconds from 0 to 100 kmph.
6. Ferrari 488 Pista
Price: $331,000
7. Rolls-Royce Wraith
Price: $320,000
8. Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Price: $341,250
9. Audi RS6 Avant
Price: $147,368
10. Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang
Price: $1.9 million
11. Bugatti Chiron
Price: $3 million
The crown jewel of Benzema's collection, this Bugatti boasts an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine producing 1500 horsepower and 1180 lb-ft of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 420 kmph.
Benzema's extravagant car collection not only mirrors his success but also highlights his love for speed and luxury, making it a true reflection of his extraordinary life both on and off the field.