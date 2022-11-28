Published November 28, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 137-114 on Sunday. It was an underwhelming effort for Minnesota, as Golden State took care of business on the road. Austin Rivers got brutally honest on the Wolves’ most pressing concern following the game, per J The Athletic.

“If we are going to play (big), we’ve got to dominate in the paint,” Rivers said. “If we’re going to play big, we’ve got to be big. Their big man was Draymond (Green) today.”

The Warriors out-rebounded the Timberwolves 47-31. Rudy Gobert posted 10 rebounds, but no other Timberwolves player had more than 4 rebounds in the loss. Karl-Anthony Towns had just 4 rebounds in the contest.

Nevertheless, it was Gobert who shouldered the blame following the defeat.

“Tonight, I will take the blame for (slow start) because I … was a step slow on everything, offensively, defensively,” Rudy Gobert said, per Jon of The Athletic. “It was just one of those games, you know, for me, I gotta be better than that. To set the tone before I can say anything else.”

Meanwhile, the Warriors are beginning to play a better brand of basketball following a rough start to their 2022-2023 campaign. Klay Thompson is finding his rhythm and the team is starting to win games on a more consistent basis. They will aim to keep rolling following this victory over the Timberwolves.

Minnesota has the talent to compete this season. But as Austin Rivers said, they need to utilize their size. It is something that could work for their advantage if they crash the boards and finish in the paint.