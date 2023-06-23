Kate Middleton and Prince William made their appearance at the 2023 Royal Ascot on Friday. Although William and Kate have attended the famous horse races before, this time was special. This occasion marked their debut at the event since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales, per People.

Prince William and Kate Middleton came to the fourth day of the annual event in the Royal Procession. They rode in a horse-drawn carriage behind King Charles and Queen Camilla. Maybe England is different after all because this was Kate's third time riding in a carriage this week. The Princess of Wales attended the Trooping the Colour with their kids in a similar fashion. The couple again rode in horse-drawn style on Monday for Garter Day at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed William's cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, into the carriage. With all four of them riding together, they elicited massive cheers from the crowd. Following the four of them was the carriage that carried Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife.

Also at the Royal Procession was actor Dame Judi Dench rode with her partner, David Mills, and the former U.S. ambassador to the U.K. William Farish. Both of them were close friends of the late Queen through their shared love of horses.

The former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge share three kids. Their first son is Prince George, 9, born in 2013. They also have their daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and completed their family with the birth of Prince Louis, 5, in 2018.