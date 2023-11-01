Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton has officially joined TikTok. This time, delighting fans by recreating the dance that made her famous 13 years which was her iconic “Dougie” dance,

In 2009, the then 31-year-old captivated the internet with her moves to the Cali Swag District hit during a basketball game. Upton's original performance garnered millions of views and made her an international sensation.

Then to mark her TikTok debut, she decided to revisit her iconic routine.

In Kate Upton‘s debut TikTok post, she first searched for “Teach Me How To Dougie” on the DuckDuckGo search engine. Then as the music goes off, she also shows off her signature moves. In the caption, she humorously asks, “Teach me how to TikTok…? #dougie.”

Clearly, the passage of time hasn't dimmed her dancing skills, as she flawlessly replicated the dance that captured hearts over a decade ago.

Though her TikTok account initially had a modest following of just over 500 users, it's anticipated that her fan base will skyrocket as she shares more content on the platform. Kate Upton's TikTok journey has just begun, and her fans can't wait to see what she brings to the popular social media platform.

With her resurgence in the digital world, fans can't help but wonder if Upton might treat her followers to her famed “Cat Daddy” dance routine in the future. Only time will tell.

