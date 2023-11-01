Although Halloween was not originally conceived with the intent to indulge shenanigans, it is now a welcome and fun escape for children and adults alike. The sports world is not immune to the costume bug, as athletes all around the country went above and beyond to partake in the 2023 festivities. Some opted for the classic route, while others showed off their goofy and softer sides. There was even a…memorable Taylor Swift homage.

Halloween is one of the rare occasions where millions of people can simultaneously unwind and cut loose. Fans also gain more insight to a player's personality and can better relate to them, as a result. It can be used to express creativity, generate buzz or just brighten someone's day. When factoring in all that, one can understand why these public figures choose to make a big effort.

And we intend to do the same here, as we take a closer look at the best athlete Halloween costumes of 2023.

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes green after Bucks game

Players arriving to games in costume is becoming a growing tradition, and this year is no different. Giannis Antetokounmpo got an early start on the holiday when he dressed up as the Hulk after the Milwaukee Bucks' 122-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

While seemingly a mundane idea that requires little effort, the Greek Freak deserves credit for his commitment to the role. He conducted his entire postgame media session with the famous mask and even tried to mimic the Marvel superhero's gravelly voice. Antetokounmpo, who scored 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting, also boasts one of the more impressive physiques in the NBA, which lends a bit of credibility to the impersonation.

The two-time MVP's desire to give his kids a nice memory, along with his choice to fully embrace the spirit of the season, will further endear himself to his countless supporters.

Giannis Antetokounmpo broke out the Hulk costume in the Bucks' postgame press conference 😭pic.twitter.com/zRgbM4fiWC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Jets' Quincy Williams embraces his inner villain

While many athletes will keep their costumes simple, there is always a couple who pull out all the stops. New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams showed up for Sunday's battle of the Meadowlands as the legendary Joker, complete with makeup.

“Why so serious, because it's game day,” he quipped while making his way into MetLife Stadium. Williams' dedication to his craft, which has resulted in two sacks, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble and six passes defensed so far this season, is obviously translating to his Halloween habits.

Many people tend to pick a character to imitate based on how they look, but the 27-year-old appears to be an avid Dark Knight fan who is well-versed in Heath Ledger's powerful portrayal of the iconic DC Comics villain. Williams' unabashed enthusiasm slightly takes away from the menacing nature of the character, but it illustrates just how much fun he is having in his breakout season.

Jets LB Quincy Williams pulled up to the Jets-Giants game dressed as the Joker 🃏🔥 (via @nyjets)pic.twitter.com/Y8AS4arYxG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2023

LeBron James, LeBron James, LeBron James

When you watch LeBron James operate on a basketball court, it is easy to forget that he is 38 years old. But his elaborate Halloween costume is sure to remind you that he is a 1980s baby.

The all-time great was feeling mischievous and went full Beetlejuice. He donned the iconic wild hair, moldy complexion and red suit, all popularized by Michael Keaton in the 1988 cult classic. James clearly got a lot of satisfaction from putting this getup together, likely with the help of some skilled professionals.

His wife Savannah portrayed Miss Argentina, but with her own spin on it (her sash read “Miss Akron Ohio” instead). Although the Los Angeles Lakers star's love for Halloween is well-documented over the years, this might be his most impressive look yet.

LeBron James and Savannah's Halloween costumes 😱🎃 The King dressed up as Beetlejuice, while his wife dressed up as Miss Argentina, or in this case "Mrs. Akron Ohio 2023." (via @KingJames/ IG) pic.twitter.com/KmJ5gAIsHA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Spurs' Victor Wembanyama gives the people what they want

Before Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs gave NBA fans a ton of thrills in a heart-pounding road victory over the Phoenix Suns, the French sensation caused plenty of shrills with his pregame outfit.

Wembanyama entered the Footprint Center dressed as the Slender Man, the faceless supernatural force that first surfaced as a meme years ago. A widely panned film of the same name was released in 2018. The aesthetic can leave a lasting impression on those who are particularly averse to anything in the realm of bizarre and creepy.

Wembanyama displayed tremendous confidence in the final minutes of the Spurs' stunning upset win in Phoenix, just as he did while strutting in his unique costume.

Victor Wembanyama pulled up for Spurs-Suns dressed as Slenderman for Halloween 👀 (via @TrevorMBooth) pic.twitter.com/8UDwGwv2Pm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 31, 2023

Is DeAndre Jordan a Swiftie?

Similar to New Year's Eve, Halloween has a way of summing up the whole year, particularly in regards to pop culture. People will commemorate an emerging phenomenon, trend or megastar. In 2023, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift somehow managed to qualify for all of those categories.

Whether she was being indirectly linked to a Ticketmaster fiasco, attracting legions of fans to her Eras Tour or cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games, Swift reached new levels of global prominence. Woody Paige of ESPN's “Around the Horn” fame definitely turned heads with his haunting tribute, but DeAndre Jordan could not be outdone.

The 2023 NBA champion and Denver Nuggets big man left little to the imagination, as he rocked a blonde wig, Chiefs jacket and red lipstick. Jordan did not just throw this on for a quick Instagram post before changing in his home, however. He flaunted the costume on the tarmac before the team plane left for Minnesota. That's commitment.

Although this is hardly an original idea given how prevalent Taylor Swift has been of late, Jordan owned it.

Bruins players dress up for a wonderful cause

This one is a few days old, but it feels wrong to end this athlete Halloween costume breakdown any other way. The Boston Bruins went all out for their annual holiday visit to Boston Children's Hospital last Friday.

Players brought to life the world of Barbie, both in the form of the titular character and Ken. The 2023 film, which stars heavy hitters Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is not really a kids flick, but it is a brand most will instantly recognize. Patients who are deprived of a traditional Halloween experience likely clamor for some chuckles and a grand, interactive gesture.

The B's checked their machismo at the door for the admirable and essential goal of bringing some joy to a children's cancer ward. On a day that can so easily get out of hand or delve into some truly dark stuff, it is important to keep perspective of what Halloween is really all about. Putting a smile on an innocent child's face.