Former UCONN women's basketball star and current WNBA player Katie Lou Samuelson has expressed a sense of belonging with her new team, the Indiana Fever.
After signing with the Fever this offseason, Samuelson, who embarks on her first WNBA season as a new mother, spoke about the warmth and vision she encountered within the organization
“Just getting to go see what the Fever had in person and see what Coach (Christie) Sides and (General Manager) Lin (Dunn) are trying to do and build, I could really feel it being there in person,” Samuelson said, per Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “… Having Indiana bring me out and show me that I can still feel like home no matter where I am was something that was really special.”
The Fever, striving for a turnaround following a 13-27 season in 2023, showcased their commitment not just to the game but to the personal lives of their players by offering Samuelson a sense of community, aligning with her new perspective on life and basketball, after the birth of her daughter, Aliya.
“Since having her, my whole perspective on training, basketball, and everything has kind of changed just for the better,” Samuelson said. “I've been able to play because I want to play, and I want to do something for her. All the things that used to bug me before, they just seem so small now. I feel like I know what hard is now compared to what I thought was hard before.”
Katie Lou Samuelson's WNBA journey
Samuelson's journey in the WNBA began when she was drafted No. 4 overall by the Chicago Sky in 2019. After her rookie season, Samuelson was traded to the Dallas Wings. The 2020 season, played in a bubble in Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed Samuelson to further demonstrate her development.
However, her career took another turn when she was traded to the Seattle Storm ahead of the 2021 season. In Seattle, Samuelson stepped into a more prominent role, becoming one of the team's dependable starters. Her performance helped the Storm secure the 2021 Commissioner’s Cup.
Samuelson's move to the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2022 season marked another chapter in her career, where she continued to elevate her game. Achieving career-best averages in points (9.7 per game), assists (1.9), steals, (one) and three-point field goal percentage (35.2), Samuelson solidified her status as a valuable player in the WNBA.
Despite sitting out the 2023 season to focus on her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter, Samuelson remained committed to her sport. Her return to the court post-pregnancy, including winning gold at the 3×3 AmeriCup in San Juan just four months after giving birth, underscored her dedication and resilience.
As Indiana eyes the future with a young and talented roster, including the potential addition of Iowa star Caitlin Clark, Samuelson's experience and leadership could prove invaluable.