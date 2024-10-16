Kayla Nicole recently went viral for her interview with Angel Reese. The sports journalist spoke to the WNBA star on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” where she talked about her career, life goals, and romantic relationships with athletes.

A moment on the podcast that went viral was when Kayla Nicole was asked by Reese what one of the craziest things she's done for a man was. The fitness model told Reese a story about how an ex of hers broke up with her to date someone else. In reaction to being heartbroken by the athlete she did not name, the influencer decided for Halloween to be dressed up as the woman he left her for. Now, while the story is over 10 years old Kayla Nicole stated in the interview, internet sleuths seemingly found out who she was talking about.

In a viral X post, fans found out that it was Teyana Taylor that Kayla Nicole dressed up as from the “Fade” music video where the multi-hyphenate artist is seen in a cropped grey tank top and underwear. In the video, Taylor also wore her hair in a jet-black cropped bob with a “wet look” which Kayla Nicole also mimicked in her photos.

To make sure others got the reference, Kayla Nicole also posed the same way as Taylor in the video.

As for the man, Taylor was married to Iman Shumpert from 2016-2023 and they share two daughters. Shumpert is seemingly who Kayla Nicole referred to as who she was dating prior to him forming a romantic relationship with Taylor.

Expand Tweet

What Kayla Nicole Regrets About Angel Reese Interview

Before Kayla Nicole could react to the responses she received after her interview with Reese, Taylor caught wind of it and had her own reaction in mind. The “Gonna Love Me” singer took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to express how she felt about the influencer's interview.

“It's really crazy that everyone is allowed to bother me & be distasteful… EVERYBODY gets to play.. while I move with grace. ALWAYS! But now I wanna have a lil sagittarius fun too and it's a problem?” Taylor wrote alongside a photo of herself.

“F—- the iman part, l'm divorced and happily so, however her choice of words were very distasteful and uncalled for. She knew exactly what she was doing. That lady said ‘she was famous at the time' also said ‘idc who see it' it was very distasteful & uncalled for. Most importantly she knew people would dig,” Taylor added.

“So automatically my name is attached to the nonsense. At that point, she didn't need to ‘@”‘me, that was clearly a quick search. My name was trending without an @ before even saying a word. That's how I seen it! lol On top of the fact that the math wasn't mathing & the facts weren't fact'ing,” she continued.

“However, the level of cringe factor was. Lol. I'm finding out just like the world that her intentions were ill and petty. She pulled the black card when it came to Taylor Swift, but in the same circle, turned around and tried to bully the black woman that was married to her situationship she claimed ‘dumped her' for me,” Taylor added referring to Swift's current relationship with Kayla Nicole's ex Travis Kelce.

Taylor ended her message by asking, “Dressing up like me for what??”

In a new interview with the “I Am Athlete” podcast, Kayla Nicole got candid on what she would have done differently with her interview with Reese.

“Looking back on my decisions even recently, sitting down in doing a podcast I felt like that there were moments where I articulated myself in a really good way but there were moments that if I could go back I would maybe change the way that I said things because it didn't fully embody my character” she said seemingly referring to Taylor's comment about her “being famous at the time.”

Take a look at the full interview with Kayla Nicole below: