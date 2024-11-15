Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are getting real about how they feel in their relationships. Travis is currently dating Taylor Swift and Jason is married to Kylie Kelce.

The brothers have begun their Heights Hotline podcast episodes, which are exclusively available via Wonderly. In this second episode, the brothers said how “happy” they are in their relationships. While the athletes don't consider themselves experts, they both declared that they are very satisfied in their relationships explaining how they are “two [people] very happy in relationships.”

“I shouldn’t say that we’re not experts, we’re kinda killing it,” Jason said clarifying his previous “nonexpert” statement.

How Have Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Heights Hotline Episodes Gone So Far?

In the first episode of “Heights Hotline” the brothers helped out a fan who told Travis and Jason that his wife is currently not “interested in sex whatsoever” and how this dry spell is affecting their relationship. The fan ensured that he has no interest in cheating and “never” has but wanted some advice from Travis and Jason on how to proceed.

“I will personally mention that I have no idea what that’s [like],” Travis said.

“Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic,” the tight end added. “Maybe you just gotta rekindle that flame or something, get that thing going. Take her to a nice restaurant. These are all things that I would try and do just based off what I heard. That’s tough, man.”

Travis added that he might have to switch up some activities in the bedroom to keep her interested.

“Try role-play one night, you know, see if she’s up for that,” Travis suggested. “Go to Spencer’s and get some f—ing sex stuff, man, I don’t know.”

Jason suggested that acts of service are another way to set the mood before jokingly giving a suggestion to wear tights.

“Start setting that thing up early. Women, they’re weird. They don’t just always want to have sex,” he joked. “I don’t know why, they don’t operate on the same wavelength as us. … Women like to be sought after.”

“Sometimes they just want to see the goods,” he added, suggesting that the fan wear some tights. “I don’t know what you’ve been blessed with.”

