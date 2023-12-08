Blockbuster movie star Keanu Reeves' LA home was again the scene of a break-in, with men in ski masks stealing a firearm and then fleeing.

Keanu Reeves isn't having the best of luck with security at his Los Angeles home. His property, already a robbery target on multiple past occasions, was again burglarized on Wednesday evening — with men in ski masks breaking in, stealing a firearm and then fleeing the scene before officers arrived.

Reeves wasn't at his house at the time of the incident, so a full record of what was taken isn't known at this time. According to TMZ, the LAPD first responded to an anonymous call about a possible trespasser at Reeves' address at around 7 PM on Wednesday night. Police then arrived on the scene, and conducted a search, but were unable to find anyone.

Then, a few hours later, at approximately 1 AM, police came back to the house when an alarm sounded. This time, officers reported spotting multiple men in ski masks on security cameras smashing a window and entering the estate.

Much is still unclear about the incident. Police are still trying to determine if the anonymous call received earlier in the evening had anything to do with the robbery. They are specifically looking into whether the call was possibly made by someone scoping out the house for the later burglary attempt.

Detectives continue to scour the home, neighborhood and video footage for more clues as to the culprits.

This is at least the fourth troubling security issue to spring up at Reeves' home in the past decade. TMZ further reports that the John Wick star's home faced back-to-back intruders in 2014, and that Reeves also had to obtain a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker earlier this year.

Hopefully things calm down at the home of Keanu Reeves in 2024 and beyond.