Keenan Allen reacts in real time to Brandon Staley losing his mind in wild win over Browns

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen may not have played against the Cleveland Browns, but he was clearly following his team as they fought hard to get a road victory. The Chargers hung on for a 30-28 triumph, but the star pass catcher could not believe it when head coach Brandon Staley made a shocking gamble on a fourth-down play with 1:13 remaining.

WTF are we doing? — Keenan Allen (@Keenan13Allen) October 9, 2022

The Chargers had the ball on a 4th-and-2 play from their own 46, and Staley kept the offense on the field instead of punting. When quarterback Justin Herbert’s pass fell incomplete, the Browns had a golden opportunity to win the game with a field goal.

However, despite the shocking coaching strategy, the Chargers escaped Cleveland with the victory. The Browns drove to the Los Angeles 35, but they were unable to take advantage and come away with the win when rookie PK Cade York pushed what would have been a game-winning 51-yard field goal wide to the right.

Staley was able to defend his decision after the game. “We’re willing to live with that decision,” Staley said. “There was no way I’m taking our offense off the field.”

Keenan Allen missed his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury. The wide receiver’s reaction was similar to many Chargers supporters on Twitter, as they were unable to understand Staley’s decision-making philosophy. While the Chargers were able to come away with the win and raise their record to 3-2, the criticism was thorough. The Browns fell to 2-3 with the loss.

The Chargers host the Denver Broncos in Week 7 Monday Night Football game .