R&B sensation Usher has brought Keke Palmer on board to star in his upcoming music video for the track “Boyfriend,” a move that comes over a month after the two were at the center of relationship rumors, Elle reports.

Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for “In The Mix” 🤣 You have been killing it all my life. As a true lover of the arts, your talent and craftsmanship are a rare combination that I aspire to achieve as a performer. You are a living legend who is worthy of awe! Thank… pic.twitter.com/IoBxDO72kS — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 16, 2023

Usher, known for his soulful tunes and captivating performances, shared a sneak peek of the cinematic-style visuals for “Boyfriend,” set to release tomorrow. The teaser features Keke Palmer, and in a snippet of the song, Usher croons, “Somebody said that your boyfriend's looking for me.”

The video follows Palmer as she readies herself for a night out with her friends at a casino. With vibrant blue streaks in her hair, she confidently moves down the hallway, even singing along to Usher's 2001 hit “U Remind Me” in an elevator. The twist comes when she locks eyes with Usher and suddenly transforms into him, donning the same iconic silver Usher chain and aviators in a matching outfit. Palmer impeccably mimics Usher's signature dance moves, including his famous foot shuffle.

Taking to social media, Palmer expressed her excitement, reminiscing about her early encounters with Usher: “Usher! I remember when I was 12 and auditioned for ‘In The Mix.' You have been killing it all my life.” She lauded Usher's talent and craftsmanship, vowing to aspire to his level of performance excellence.

The video concludes with a playful scene where Palmer awakens to realize it was all a dream. She quips, “I’m so tired… I am a mother, after all.”

Palmer's inclusion in the music video adds a unique layer to the narrative, considering the recent rumors linking her to Usher. This move by Usher could be an artistic and subtly cheeky response to the speculation that had captured the public's attention.