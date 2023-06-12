Rumors began swirling last week of a relationship between “Milkshake” singer Kelis and Hollywood legend Bill Murray. However, the singer has recently responded to fans speculating on their relationship.

Comments on Kelis' Instagram posts were asking for explanations of this rumored relationship between her and Murray. She responded to one comment by saying, “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich, and happy.”

Kelis' latest remark comes a day after she previously told fans she “wouldn't bother at all” commenting on the rumors of her relationship with Murray.

The relationship between Kelis and Murray gained a lot of attention thanks to the near-30-year gap between the two. It was reported that Murray had attended a few of Kelis' performances in England while he was in production on a film and that they stayed in the same hotel.

Kelis is most known for her hit single “Milkshake.” The singer's previous spouse, Miek Mora, tragically passed in 2022.

Bill Murray is a Hollywood legend most known for his roles in the likes of Caddyshack, Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day, and Lost in Translation. He most recently appeared in On the Rocks, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Murray is also a staple of Wes Anerson's work, however, he will miss out on one of his films for the first time since Bottle Rocket (Anderson's feature-length directorial debut). He had previously appeared in all of Anderson's films from Rushmore (1998) to The French Dispatch (2021).