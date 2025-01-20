Before becoming the sixth artist to perform a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada, country music legend Kenny Chesney has a message and bold promise for his fans.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to promote the upcoming residency. Chesney promised a “one of a kind” residency that he is designing with his team.

“No Shoes Nation, we've congregated year after year all across the country, but I cannot wait for us to all come together at [Sphere] this summer,” his post began. “My crew, band[,] and I are working tirelessly to make this residency one of a kind. See you this summer in Vegas!”

The post comes right before the pre-sales for the concerts will begin. Tickets for select fans will go on sale on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 10 am PT. The general sale will begin on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 10 am PT.

Kenny Chesney's Sphere residency

Kenny Chesney's upcoming Sphere residency is a 12-night stay at the Las Vegas venue. He will perform four weekends of shows from Thursday, May 22, 2025, to Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The focus of his shows is unknown, but it sounds like Chesney and Co. will be pulling out all of the stops. The promotional images for the residency lean into the beach aesthetic, so expect ocean landscapes during the shows.

Every artist that has performed at the venue has brought something new to the table. Chesney will have a tall task to match the shows other artists have put on.

U2 opened the venue on September 29, 2023, with their Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency. For the first time ever, the band played Achtung Baby in full during every concert. This means that deep cuts like “So Cruel” and “Love in Blindness” were performed for the first time in decades.

Phish then performed four shows from April 18-21, 2024, at the venue. Dead & Company took over for 30 shows from May 10 to August 10. They will return to the venue for another 18 shows from March 20 to May 17, 2025, before Chesney takes over.

Shortly after Dead & Company's first residency, the Eagles took over for a 32-show residency. They were coming off their final concert tour, The Long Goodbye, before performing at the Sphere. This presumably signals that the band's final live concerts will take place at the Sphere.

Additionally, DJ Anyma performed eight shows at the Sphere from December 27, 2024, to January 11, 2025. These were the first EDM shows performed at the venue.

Chesney's live touring career

Chesney is known for his live concerts. He is an award-winning country artist best known for his songs “When the Sun Goes Down,” “American Kids, and “She Thinks My Tractor's Sexy.”

The Sphere first teased his residency by referencing the music video of his hit song “Old Blue Chair.” They projected an image of his chair and guitar on the outside of the venue before announcing the shows.

Throughout his career, Chesney has embarked on several blockbuster headlining concert tours. His last solo tour was in 2023 — the I Go Back Tour.

He has also opened for George Strait earlier in his career. Chesney has also gone on co-headlining tours with Tim McGraw and the Zac Brown Band.