The season ended last than a month ago, which means the NFL free agency is officially underway. Organizations will try to find the final pieces of their puzzles with the hopes of achieving bigger things in the 2023 season. While players such as Lamar Jackson and Javon Hargrave are some of the most coveted names, some under-the-radar options could come in handy. That is the case for Kenny Golladay.

In 2021, the wide receiver signed a big four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Giants. Unfortunately for them, Golladay did not meet expectations. This past season, he only recorded six catches out of 17 targets for 81 yards and one touchdown. He only played in 12 games as he fell out of favor for recently-added Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson.

Even with the team having four wideouts hitting free agency in 2023, New York is reportedly waiving Golladay ahead of the 2023 offseason.

While he is not one of the main names of the 2023 free-agency class, he could still help some teams on a friendly deal. With that being said, here are the three best landing spots for Kenny Golladay in 2023 NFL free agency.

There is no secret that the Baltimore Ravens’ future will heavily depend on what Lamar Jackson decides this offseason. Should he leave, the franchise might need to go over a rebuilding phase. If he re-signs, it still needs to address some issues.

To help convince him to stay in Baltimore, the front office could bring some new offensive weapons to his arsenal. In the 2022 season, the Ravens’ offense finished in the bottom three with only 3,202 passing yards. Other than tight end Mark Andrews, no player on the roster had more than 500 receiving yards.

With 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman struggling with injuries, the Ravens could go after another wideout in the market.

Golladay could be an interesting second or third option in Baltimore’s passing game. Since he already has some experience in the league, he could perhaps help with mentoring Bateman or any other young receiver the Ravens bring over via the 2023 NFL Draft.

Another team that could be in search of some help at the wideout position is the New England Patriots. They enter free agency with the possibility of losing two important players from their offense.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nelson Agholor enters the market after recording 31 catches for 362 yards and two touchdowns. Most notably, Jakobi Meyers, the team’s leading receiver in multiple categories, is also a pending free agent. He had 67 receptions for 804 yards and a career-high six scores.

Meyers is considered one of the main wide receivers in the 2023 free agency, which means he could be after a big paycheck this summer. If that is the case, it might be a bit difficult for the Patriots to match any offer to keep him in Foxborough.

Because of that, head coach Bill Belichick and the front office might need to evaluate other options for the position. Golladay could be a cheap option, especially after his below-expectation years with the Giants. He could be a valuable backup that could step up when needed.

With Meyers potentially leaving, Golladay could be one of the most experienced players on the unit. In addition to what he does on the field, he could bring leadership to the locker room. Since New England has many youngsters on the squad, he could be a bridge between them and the veterans.

Finally, a possible landing spot for Kenny Golladay in 2023 is with the Chicago Bears. They are in an interesting position ahead of the 2023 offseason thanks to the No. 1 pick in the draft. Whether they trade down or not, the Bears will likely bring a lot of young talent to the table.

Still, Chicago needs to address many areas this summer. One of them is the offensive unit. The team had the worst offense in the league in the 2022 season, averaging just 27.2 points per game. Additionally, the Bears placed last in both passing attempts and yards (377 and 2,598, respectively).

A big factor for those low numbers was the high usage of quarterback Justin Fields as a runner. The problem is that he suffered some injuries throughout the season, so perhaps utilizing the passing game more could be an option. That way, the team preserves his body for the future.

As for Golladay, signing with the Bears would mean a return to his hometown. He was born in Chicago and played high school football at St. Rita High School. There, he earned first-team Blue Division All-Catholic League honors in his senior season. After struggling in recent years, a return to his origins could help him.

All things considered, the Bears are perhaps the top landing destination for Golladay for the 2023 NFL season.