The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0) start their season on the road against the Pitt Panthers (0-0) on Saturday. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Pitt prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kent State: +24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1280

Pitt: -24.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Pitt

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has the skill position talent to stay in the game. They return all of their running backs from the 2023 season besides Jaylen Thomas. However, their leading back, Gavin Garcia, will be the main rusher this season, as well. He ran for over 500 yards and scored twice in 2023. They have a decent offensive line to run behind, so expect a better season from Garcia in 2024. If he can get that good season started against Pitt, the Golden Flashes will have a chance to at least cover this spread.

Kent State also has their two top receivers return for this season. Chrishon McCray and Luke Floriea combined for 1,015 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. That was with some really poor quarterback play, as well. These two are talented, and secondaries will have to take both of them seriously. With good a decent quarterback, these two receivers will have a lot of fun this season.

Speaking of quarterbacks, you can expect Tommy Ulatowski to start. He is a junior, but he is the oldest, and most experienced quarterback Kent State has. Ulatowski threw seven touchdowns to two interceptions during the 2023 season, so he was the best quarterback on the roster. If he can have a good game against Pitt, Kent State will cover the spread.

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is the better team in this game, and they should have no problem showing that. Starting with their defense. As mentioned, Kent State should be much better this season than last, but that is not a guarantee. The Golden Flashes went 1-11 in 2023, and they lost just one game by less than ten points. In their non-conference games, Kent State lost 56-6, 28-6, and 53-10. Not only did they have trouble scoring, but they could not figure it out defensively. It would not be surprising to see Pitt win this game in an easy blowout based on how bad Kent State was last year.

As for Pitt, they brought in a new offensive coordinator, which should help the team make a huge turnaround from their abysmal 2023. This offensive coordinator is coming from Western Carolina, and he led that team to being one of the best offenses in the nation. With him, he brings Desmond Reid. Reid rushed for 897 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 in just eight games played. He has the ability to run downhill and gain yards, which Pitt desperately needs.

Final Kent State-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Offensively, it will be interesting to see how Pitt plays out, but I expect their defense to be lights out in this game. They did lose some key defensive players to the dreaded transfer portal, but that will not make much of an impact against teams like Kent State. Expect the offense to do enough scoring to cover the spread while the defense shuts down the Golden Flashes.

Final Kent State-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -24.5 (-110)