After its announcement in 2019, as well as four delays, we finally know when Kerbal Space Program 2 is coming out. Keep reading to learn more about Kerbal Space Program 2, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Kerbal Space Program 2 Release Date: February 24, 2023

Kerbal Space Program 2 comes out in Early Access on February 24, 2023. It will be available on PC, although pre-orders are currently not up. Players can only wishlist the game at the moment, so make sure to purchase it once it comes out. Sadly, there is currently no deals for the first game.

Kerbal Space Program 2 gameplay

Kerbal Space Program 2, like its prequel, is a space travel simulation and sandbox game. Players get access to various spaceship parts, which they can use to build their dream spaceship. These parts include fuel tanks, thrusters, wings, and more. The construction itself is very modular, meaning the parts mostly lock into place on their own. This allows for ease of construction, and quick parts changes when needed. Other than the spaceship, players can also construct rovers, space stations, and more. Anything you build and send off into space is interactable, so players can literally make their own space programs.

Of course, managing a space program is not limited to just constructing spaceships and stations. The physics in this game is very similar to real-life space physics, if not outright the same. Players must make sure to take note of approach velocities, planet gravity, and more if they want to thrive in this game. After all, constructing a spaceship is easy. It’s making sure it’s able to leave the planet and enter space that’s a real challenge. Thankfully, players do not have to be rocket scientists to play this game, although some basic knowledge could help. Players can get far in this game through trial and error, so don’t let the fancy science dissuade you from trying this game.

Kerbal Space Program 2 story

Kerbal Space Program does not really have a story, as it is first and foremost a sandbox game. Anything the player does contributes to the “story” of their playthroughs, such as the life and death of an astronaut, or similar events like that. The story is what you as the player decide it to be.

For more details about the Early Access, you can head over to the developer’s video to learn more. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.