Kevin Costner's lawyer, Laura Wasser launched a scathing critique of estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner's demand for an alleged $885,000 in legal fees.

Baumgartner's legal team had initially claimed that she required this staggering sum to mount a challenge against their prenuptial agreement. However, Wasser vehemently argued that this fee was nothing short of absurd, based on hourly rates.

Kevin Costner's lawyer also calculated that Baumgartner's legal team would need to bill a whopping 1,106 hours of work to justify such amount.

Wasser was quick to figure Baumgartner's request to cover her substantial legal expenses as “outrageous,” since the court already validated their prenuptial agreement.

In an earlier victory for Costner, a judge ruled in favor of his request to pay Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support. Despite her initial request for nearly double that amount.

She had argued that their children should continue to enjoy a lavish lifestyle comparable to Costner's opulent $145 million home and chartered private plane vacations.

Costner, however, countered by accusing Baumgartner of seeking additional funds for plastic surgery. Kevin also claimed she had received $20,000 in cash from a new boyfriend.

At this point, Kevin Costner's lawyer can only advise Christine Baumgartner to concede defeat.

The couple were married for 18 years and filed for divorce in May. Baumgartner sought joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Christine admits the legal battle took a toll on her, especially after losing child support battle.

Recently, she moved into a $40,000-a-month rental home in Montecito, California and has pledged to rejoin the workforce as discussions about co-parenting continue in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner is looking to spend more time with his children.