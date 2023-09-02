Kevin Costner is breaking his silence amid his divorce from wife Christine Baumgartner. “This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” he told US Weekly.

The “Yellowstone” actor and Baumgartner were in court Thursday for their custody hearing to determine how much Costner would need to give his estranged wife in child support. Baumgartner was temporarily given $129,000 per month in child support. She recently asked to recieve $175,000 per month from her original $248,000 per month she originally requested. Costner wanted to pay $51,900 per month. The court came to the decision Friday that the actor is to pay Baumgartner $63,209 a month in child support.

He added: “It feels so bad and we’re talking about somebody I love on the other side, I just can’t.”

Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner share three children together: Cayden, 15, Logan, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” read the May statement issued by his rep. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The reasoning behind Bamgartner's nearly $200,000 request is that she wanted the children to have a similar lifestyle for when they come to stay with her.

“The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father,” Baumgartner’s legal team wrote in a brief prior to the hearing. “The Court order must allow the children to be supported at a level commensurate with Kevin’s considerable wealth, even if that level of support also improves the standard of living of Christine.”

In addition she wanted to be able to go on similar vacations with her children and “fly private” just as they do with their father.

“Because the children fly on private aircraft to go on luxury vacations when they are with their father, the Family Code dictates that Kevin should pay sufficient child support to Christine so that the children can go on comparable vacations when they are with her. This is true even if the child support payments also improve Christine’s lifestyle,” Baumgartner’s lawyers wrote in legal documents obtained by US Weekly. “In this case, the guideline child support requested by Christine of $175,057 per month will not be sufficient to replicate Kevin’s lifestyle, but it will be sufficient to allow her to provide a lifestyle for the children which is relatively comparable.”

This is Costner's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.