Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner received move out orders from a judge. Baumgartner, after filing for divorce, was still residing in the $145 million home they once shared, despite their prenup requirements. But now, she's got orders to move out before the end of the month, per People.

The couple are going through divorce proceedings and had a scheduled conference hearing on Wednesday. There, Judge Thomas Anderele denied Baumgartner's request to move out of the home in August.

This comes after Costner’s legal team claimed that Baumgartner allegedly “grasps at straws with one baseless argument after another” for why she should be allowed to stay in his Santa Barbara home. But Costner “respectfully requests that Christine be ordered to vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023.”

In their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner must vacate the home after filing divorce within 30 days. She filed for divorce on May 1, and she's still there. Baumgartner said it was “simply not true” in regards to moving out. She claims she would move out by Aug. 31 if a child support agreement has been made.

Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner share three children — Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 — have lived in the beachfront Santa Barbara compound their whole lives. So she and the children can “live at a standard somewhat approaching the standard that the children will be enjoying while in Kevin's care,” Baumgartner argued, she reportedly requested $248,000 per month in child support. The Yellowstone star rejected the request, calling it “inflated” and way too much.