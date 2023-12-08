Kevin Costner, fresh off of finalizing his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, was spotted cozying up to someone new in the Caribbean.

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner, fresh off of his messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner, is apparently back on the dating scene with pop singer Jewel. TMZ published photos of the the two cozying up on Necker Island, which is owned by Richard Branson, in the British Virgin Islands.

Jewel is the founder of an organization called the Inspiring Children Foundation, which was having a tennis fundraiser on the island. As Jewel explained in an Instagram post, “Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids.”

The post continued, “Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

Jewel features Costner in one of her Instagram pics, though they're not next to each other and it looks very professional. The pic of them cozied up that TMZ obtained tells another story though.

A source told TMZ, “You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

Another source added, “There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Kevin Costner and Jewel apparently flew to and from the Caribbean together, and hung out for more than a week on the island. Sounds like each picked up a partner for more than just tennis!