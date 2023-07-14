Kevin Costner's divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner continues. In his latest claim, the Yellowstone star alleged his wife had a plan all along, before the divorce, per Us Weekly.

Kevin Costner went on to detail some of the strange spending habits of his soon to be ex wife Christine Baumgartner. According to the actor’s lawyers, Baumgartner “has shown a disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.”

A big flag in this was an alleged $25,000 taken from Costner’s property funds and paid to a Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer as well as an expensive vehicle. Both of these purchases came before their announced April 11 divorce.

The actor's attorneys argued that Baumgartner buying the car was a red flag. Now the two opted to lease their vehicles before their separation. Before their 2004 wedding, the two signed a prenuptial agreement. In the agreement, she is entitled to keep her personal vehicle in the event of a breakup. So it seems like she was looking out for herself.

According to Costner and his attorneys, the purchase proved she “had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023.” This news comes after her forced move out from their shared home in California.

Costner and Baumgartner share children Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. In May it was confirmed that Baumgartner filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as April 11.