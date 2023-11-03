Shar Jackson, who is Kevin Federline's ex, claims that Britney Spears knew of their baby on the way after denying it in her memoir.

Shar Jackson is calling out Britney Spears' claims from her memoir, “The Woman In Me.” Spears details the controversy in how her relationship with the father of her two sons, Kevin Federline began.

“I was living in a bubble and I didn’t have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we’d been together for a while and someone told me, ‘You know he has a new baby, right?’” Spears wrote, seemingly under the impression that she was not aware.

Jackson, who shares two biological children with Federline, says that Spears' memoir claim of her being clueless about their baby on the way is false.

“When Kevin met Britney, we had three kids and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California,” Jackson said during a recent interview with the Daily Mail. “One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a Coke commercial or something in LA. … Then I didn’t hear from him for three days.”

She continued: “I think [Britney’s] relationship with Kevin was a fantasy for both of them. To me, anything built on a rocky foundation isn’t going to last, and they started rocky because he was in a relationship. I never hated Kevin, because if you really love someone you can’t hate them.”

Jackson claims she found out about Spears and Federline's relationship through photos of them printed in newspapers at the time.

Spears and Federline got married after five months of dating. They got divorced in 2006 after one year of marriage.

Britney Spears Releases Memoir “The Woman In Me”

Federline's relationship was not the only love interest Spears spoke about in her memoir. Her relationship with Justin Timberlake also made headlines prior to the release of her memoir on Oct. 24. She dated the *NSYNC singer from 1999-2002. She opened up about her abortion and the cheating from both her and Timberlake while they were in a relationship. The only relationship the book does not dig deep in is her 13-month marriage to Sam Asghari. The book was written prior to her marriage ending with Asghari. She and the aspiring actor cut ties in August.