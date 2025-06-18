Giannis Antetokounmpo is crafting what he proudly calls “the greatest offseason of all time.” And in true Giannis fashion, he’s going full personality mode. The two-time NBA MVP is now flirting with the idea of becoming a content creator, and he’s reaching out to two of the biggest names in streaming: Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, per Complex.

In a video circulating from the Milwaukee Bucks' TikTok, Giannis appears relaxed, sitting next to his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger and entertaining the idea of launching his own live stream. After joking about their growing family responsibilities, he makes a playful yet pointed call for assistance. “Speed, Kai Cenat… help a brother out,” he said, laughing but clearly intrigued.

Giannis Antetokounmpo asked Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed to help him become a professional streamer 😭

pic.twitter.com/GkoqBl1Ktp — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

He might have been joking, but his curiosity felt real. Speed and Kai dominate the digital space with nonstop energy and wild humor. Giannis, known for his charm and comedic instincts, wouldn’t be out of place. His international fanbase alone could help break streaming records.

Mariah wasn’t so sure. She reminded him that they’ve got “four kids and a lot of responsibilities.” But Giannis came right back. “Do you know how much money they make?” he asked with a smirk. “They make a lot of money, baby.”

Article Continues Below

The Stream Dream Might Be Real

Whether he’s just trolling or testing the waters, Giannis knows how to get the people talking. With more and more athletes going live to build their brands, this could be the start of something real.

Kyrie Irving already dabbles in streaming, but Giannis brings a different energy. A team-up with Speed would be especially chaotic in the best way. Speed’s unpredictability and Giannis’ playfulness would be an instant classic. Kai Cenat brings polish, but Speed and Giannis together might be the best kind of mess.

If streaming is still hot by the time Giannis retires, we already know what his next move should be.