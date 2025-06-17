Human remains found near Taylor Swift's home in Rhode Island have been identified, according to police.

The South Kingston Police Department issued a statement on June 13 per E! News they revealing the identity of the human remains found near the singer's home. The state medical examiner’s office identified the remains to be

31-year-old Eric Wein.

“After working closely with the Mansfield Police Department and the Rhode Island Office of the State Medical Examiners, the South Kingstown Police Department has formally concluded its investigation,” the statement read. “No foul play is suspected. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Wein’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Wein, who was a Massachusetts resident, had his remains discovered last month about a mile away from the singer's home.

“Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a human leg bone,” the Westerly Police Department’s statement continued. “The remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.”

“Currently, no foul play is suspected,” the police added. “Investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains.”

After the initial discovery, residents of the coastal town weighed in on how they were feeling amid the gruesome news.

“I saw three police cars—one undercover—two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me,” Taylor Day said told NBC10 at the time. “It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly.”

“I would definitely disagree with that,” Day said. “I think finding a leg is very suspicious.”

Day said while the discovery is odd, people should take notice of what has been going on everywhere including their own backyards.

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” she said. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill.”

“My mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around,” Day concluded. “I’m more aware of my surroundings. I don’t go [to] places that are kind of dim or where I could be alone. Just trying to stay out in public and be vigilant.”

Swift has not spoken out amid the discovery.