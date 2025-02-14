Khloe Kardashian makes a devastating claim that a relative of Lamar Odom wanted to “pull the plug” on the former Los Angeles Lakers star after his 2015 near-fatal overdose.

In an emotional episode of The Kardashians, the exes who finalized their divorce in 2016, relived the harrowing aftermath of Odom's drug addiction. Back in 2015, Odom was found in a Las Vegas brother after a cocaine overdose that nearly killed him. At the time, he was married to Khloe, and she claims that while Odom made it to the hospital safely, a relative suggested to take him off of life support following the medical issues he suffered.

“I was there when your father said, ‘Pull the plug so he can be on your life insurance,'” Khloe told her ex in the Feb. 13 episode of The Kardashians. “Then I was there when you had six heart attacks, 12 strokes.”

Khloe also shared that her older sister, Kim Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner were also supported the former couple in the hospital while they went through the tough time.

“I was there through it all,” she continued. “I didn't leave you for four months. I got a staph infection because I lived in a hospital.”

Later on in her conversation with Odom, she shared the time that she punched him because he wanted to use drugs again following the 2015 incident.

“I punched you in the face and I shattered everything in that house,” she said.

Odom agreed that he had no right to attempt to take drugs again.

“I’m not dismissing that. … That s–t shouldn’t have happened.”

In her confessional during the show, Khloe empaphized with Odom but she knew she had to leave the relationship for her own sake.

“I do believe that addiction is a disease,” she said during her confessional. “The truth is, no one can save someone from that except for that own individual. I tried countless times to save Lamar from that.”

“You can't keep doing f–ked up s–t and expect people just to stay around,” she added. “I had to learn the hard way that I can't save anyone in that position.”

How Does Khloe Kardashian Feel About Lamar Odom Now?

Fans also got emotional watching the interaction between Khloe and Odom on The Kardashians. In one viral TikTok video, a fan commented that timing could have played a role as to why Khloe and Odom could not make it in the long run.

“Why was this reunion so hard to watch,” the fan wrote on TikTok. “You can tell he still loves her and regrets not having a family w her. This is the literal proof of right person, wrong time.”

“Right person- wrong time for sure,” Khloe wrote back as she chimed in on the discussion.

“So much of the ‘what ifs' play,” she continued. “This meeting was hard for us both. Maybe in different ways.”

In her confessional she admitted that she would love to go back in time to regain her “innocence” over the situation but understands that it is probably for the best.

“I'm so pessimistic these days,” she said. “I do wish I could have that innocence of when I first met him and the love we had and how pure it was because it was pure. It was incredible. I know I'm colder. When I see old episodes of Lamar and I, I'm like, ‘Who is that girl?'”

“What a beautiful thing to be so naive and trusting,” she noted. “I won't get that back, but maybe that's also OK.”