Everyone needs a Khloe Kardashian. Khloe came in the defense for her sister Kim Kardashian after internet trolls began body-shaming her. The Good American founder posted a photo of herself wearing a sheer-hugging dress where Kim praised her commenting on the pic, “WOW WOW WOW.”

However, other some people took it upon themselves to use Kim's nice comment and begin to troll the SKIMS founder. One troll commented, “hey Pamper booty,” referring to Kim but, Khloe got snarky in the comments and responded, “hey blocked brows.”

It didn't stop there. The person commented back, “rather have blocked brows that's easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper.” Khloe clapped back writing, “Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate,” the reality star wrote. “That a** is a**'n but you do you baby, that's why we have so many flavors. Not everyone has the same taste. Sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

Khloe Kardashian's comments were well recieved as a few fans responded to her now-viral clap back moment,

“I’m so proud you gave it back to her [wink emoji],” one person wrote.

“This is what I needed, the girl needs to stop bringing negativity!!! Only positive vibes.” Added another fan.

“oooof khloe's had ENOUGHHHHHH,” a third commentor wrote.

While another added, “this might be the best clap back I’ve read. You look GORGEOUS per usual, mama!”

The Kardashians season three just ended but they are back for season four which will premiere on Sep 28, 2023 on Hulu.