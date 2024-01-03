The app from the famous influencer is shutting down after a decade.

Well, it had a good run, but Kim Kardashian: Hollywood mobile game app is shutting down.

You only have until April to play it, TMZ reports. However, it's not in the app store anymore, so if you don't have it now — you're out of luck.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood will be shutting its doors

When you log into the app, a message says, “This game no longer offers in-app purchases and has been removed from app stores. Players can use any existing in-game virtual currency until April 8, 2024, after which the game will become inaccessible. Thank you for supporting Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.”

‘Kim Kardashian: Hollywood’ game app is officially shutting down after a decade. pic.twitter.com/j9BT10FoIy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 3, 2024

Kim commented on the closure, too.

“I'm so grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has loved and played Kim Kardashian: Hollywood in the past 10 years,” she said. “This journey has meant so much to me, but I've realized that it's time to focus that energy into other passions. I want to thank the Glu team and the many people behind the scenes who have worked diligently on making it a success. I will be forever inspired by this community that we built together.”

The game was released in 2014. It takes players to stardom and aims to increase gamers' fans by doing certain acts, like modeling, acting, club appearances, dating, and more.

Beyond gameplay, the app featured its own currency. The in-game money called K-stars could help you progress as a player.

The Kim Kardashian: Hollywood app was a success initially. It made $1.6 million five days after its release.

RIP Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.