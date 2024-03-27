Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos and Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone are teaming up once again. Just after their successful collaboration on “Poor Things.” This time, for their latest film, “Kinds of Kindness.” The trailer for Lanthimos' new project, set to hit theaters on June 21, is now available from Searchlight Pictures.
Joining Stone in the cast are familiar faces Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley. Both of whom appeared in “Poor Things.” Also starring are Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schafer. Alwyn, who previously worked with Stone and Lanthimos on “The Favourite,” reunites with the duo for this new movie.
Lanthimos co-wrote the script for Kinds of Kindness alongside Efthimis Filippou. Marking another collaboration between the two after their work on acclaimed films such as “The Lobster,” “Killing of a Sacred Deer,” and “Dogtooth.”
Described as a “triptych fable,” the Kinds of Kindness trailer shows that it explores three interconnected narratives. A man grappling with his lack of agency. A policeman confronted by the return of his transformed wife. And a woman on a quest to find a gifted individual destined for greatness as a spiritual leader.
Kinds of Kindness film follows the triumph of Poor Things. It garnered four Oscars, including Best Actress for Stone. The period drama, set in the Victorian era promises a fantastical premise. Similar to Poor Things, it will also explore themes of female empowerment, according to Variety.
Now, Emma Stone and Yorgo Lanthimos previously collaborated on The Favourite too. Together with Joe Alwyn. The previous film from the three became a critically acclaimed period drama that earned numerous accolades and nominations. Including 10 Oscar nods. Based on Kinds of Kindness trailer, it looks like the Oscars will have to give them another round of awards.
Filmed in New Orleans in late 2022, Kinds of Kindness is yet another great addition to Yorgo Lanthimos and Emma Stone's impressive body of work.
What to Expect from Kinds of Kindness After Poor Things
In the teaser, accompanied by The Eurythmics' “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” Stone's voiceover sets the tone as she declares. “The moment of truth. This is it.”
Kinds of Kindness trailer also offers glimpses of various intriguing scenes. Including someone being dragged through a doorway. A boat speeding through the water. And a purple car skidding around a motel parking lot. Flashes of the ensemble cast further heighten anticipation for the film's release.
But the question is; how will it differ from Poor Things?
Unfortunately, the teaser can only provide much. But it keeps audiences intrigued with Emma Stone's line, “Isn't it wonderful?” This hint of mystery leaves viewers excited to discover what the film has in store.
Kinds of Kindness is scheduled to release on June 21.