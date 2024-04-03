Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will make franchise history with its runtime.
Now that tickets are on sale for the latest installment in the franchise, the runtime has been revealed. AMC Theatres' listing for the film slates it at 145 minutes long. If true, that is the longest film in the recent slate of films beginning with 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes was 105 minutes long. The following film, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, was even longer at 130 minutes long. The trilogy-closer, War for the Planet of the Apes, was 140 minutes long. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will up the ante by going five minutes longer than its most recent predecessor.
What's Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes?
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is the fourth installment in the reboot series. It takes place about 300 years after the events of the previous film, so Caesar is long gone. The apes have now migrated to an oasis.
Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) is undoing the work done by Caesar by enslaving other apes. He makes them search for remnants of human technology. Meanwhile, the humans have regressed as a species. Noa (Owen Teague), a chimpanzee, goes on a quest with a human girl, Mae (Freya Allan).
Wes Ball (Maze Runner) directed the film based on a script written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Alson.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes marks the first release from the reboot Planet of the Apes series to be released by Disney (via 20th Century Studios). They acquired 20th Century Fox after the release of War for the Planet of the Apes.
What is the Planet of the Apes series?
The Planet of the Apes series is one of the longest-lasting franchises in Hollywood. It began in 1968 with a film adaptation of Pierre Boulle's novel, La Planète des singes (this translates to Planet of the Apes in English). Four subsequent films were released from 1970-73.
The franchise would then disappear for nearly three decades. In 2001, Tim Burton directed a remake of the franchise, simply titled Planet of the Apes. Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth, Helena Bonham Carter, and Paul Giamatti starred in the film. However, a sequel was never made and the franchise went away for another decade.
In 2011, Rupert Wyatt directed Rise of the Planet of the Apes. Unlike Burton's film, Wyatt's film launched a new successful series of films. The first film in the series made over $481 million worldwide at the box office.
Its sequel, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, remains the highest-grossing entry in the entire franchise, making over $710 million worldwide. War for the Planet of the Apes made just under $500 million. Matt Reeves directed the last two entries in the series.
Andy Serkis led the trilogy of films as Caesar. By the end of War for the Planet of the Apes, Caesar passes away.
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a big swing for 20th Century Fox and Disney. They are likely hoping to find success akin to Wyatt's film to launch a new series of films.