The Sacramento Kings have an opportunity to take yet another step forward this offseason after taking the nation by storm with their eye-opening 2022-23.

Though certainly not expected to, the Kings don’t need to take their foot off the pedal, instead capitalizing on their momentum and current talent level. Fortunately for them, with $23 million in projected cap space, there are a couple of high-level free agents they could look to sign that will add to both.

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is likely their top choice and if he isn’t, he should be. Portland Trail Blazers impending free agent Jerami Grant could be on their target list as well.

However, Trent would have to decline his $17.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season and Grant will more than likely re-up with the Blazers.

Due to the uncertainty about whether the Kings could get either player, the following list will focus on the free agent options that they’ll have every chance to sign in the 2023 offseason.

3 early NBA Free Agency targets for Kings in 2023 offseason

If the Sacramento Kings were to land Brook Lopez, it would be one of the closest things to a Big 3 that they could produce.

A 15-year veteran with a wealth of playoff experience, Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game in the 2022-23 season. All while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from 3-point range. An inside-out scorer and multi-time Defensive Player of the Year candidate, Lopez would be the rim-protector that the Kings are sorely lacking.

With Lopez in drop coverage, Sacramentos backcourt could feel more comfortable being up close and personal with their matchup at the point of attack. With Domantas Sabonis using his length at power forward the Kings should be much better on defense and the Bucks moving forward. Furthermore, with Sabonis passing ability, he and Lopez could formulate a high-low big man game that would force defenses into tough positions.

Lopez has plated for the Milwaukee Bucks for the past five seasons and there are no indications that he wants to leave. However, if he were looking for a different challenge after winning a championship with the Bucks in 2021 then perhaps, he could sign on with Sacramento.

Using their projected cap space, it’s a move that the Kings should be able to get done.

Veteran wing Will Barton had a rough season in 2022-23, which plays to the hands of the Sacramento Kings because they could be able to sign him with their $4.5 million bi-annual exception. If not, they could always use part of their $12.2 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, as Barton made $14.4 million last season.

Averaging just 7.7 points in 19.6 minutes per game with the Washington Wizards after the Denver Nuggets traded him in the 2022 offseason, Barton averaged just 4.5 points in 13.2 minutes per game for the Toronto Raptors after reaching a buyout agreement with the Wizards.

However, with Barton averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Nuggets in 2021-22, it just seems like he had an off year trying to fit in with new teams. Especially as Barton averaged 14.0 points and 3.3 assists per game with the Nuggets over the course of seven-plus seasons.

A player that likes to get his points off-the-dribble, his ball-handling ability and scoring instincts give the Kings another necessary on-ball scorer. Capable of starting or coming off the bench, Barton also has had nice moments on the defensive end, lending credence to the belief that he could be a nice free agent pickup for Sacramento.

Davon Reed

An underrated 3-and-D wing, four-year pro Davon Reed has made 38.5 percent of his 3-point attempts over the course of his career and 41.2 percent of his threes over the past three seasons.

Reed hasn’t had much opportunity to impact games in his brief career, playing 1,010 minutes in the past two regular seasons combined.

However, Reed had 13 games in the 2021-22 season in which he played at least 20 minutes, averaging 8.2 points and 1.0 steal per game in those contests while shooting 51.2 percent from 3-point range. Furthermore, Reed shot 39.5 percent from 3-point range in four seasons with the Miami Hurricanes.

That said, there’s a great chance that he can continue to be an efficient deep threat when given the opportunity. At worst, Reed would be great backcourt depth for the Sacramento Kings, a team that will have both Terence Davis and Kessler Edwards entering free agency this offseason.

An inexpensive option due to his inexperience, the Kings can sign Reed to a minimum contract.