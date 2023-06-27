The Sacramento Kings are poised to make a big move in 2023 NBA free agency. The latest NBA odds suggest that Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton could be the Kings' top target. Sacramento is favored to acquire the one-time NBA champion if the Bucks fail to re-sign Giannis Antetokounmpo's running mate.

The Kings are favored to be Khris Middleton's next team if (a big IF) he doesn't stay in Milwaukee with +400 odds at BetOnline. The Dallas Mavericks are up next with +500 odds to lure Middleton away from the Bucks. The Houston Rockets (+600), Miami Heat (+700) and Memphis Grizzlies (+700) are viewed as potential contenders for the free agent, as well.

Middleton declined his $40.4 million player option for the 2023-2024 NBA season. In the most likely scenario, Middleton will re-sign a long-term contract with the Bucks. Milwaukee could give Middleton long-term security, even if his average annual value is less than the option that he declined.

The Kings created extra salary-cap space by trading Richaun Holmes during the 2023 NBA Draft. It's led to speculation that Sacramento will let Harrison Barnes walk in free agency and possibly replace him with an All-Star-caliber player. Middleton would fit that description.

Middleton has been an All-Star three times in the last five seasons. He was the Bucks' second-leading scorer during their 2021 championship run. Middleton led the Bucks in scoring during the 2023 playoffs amid Antetokounmpo's back injury.

Sacramento was the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. Adding a player of Middleton's caliber could make them a true contender.

Much of that would depend on Middleton's health. Middleton only played 33 games last season. After the playoffs, he had a procedure on his right knee, which ailed him over the last two seasons.