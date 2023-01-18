The Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings for a divisional battle Wednesday night! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Lakers prediction and pick.

Here we are in the middle of January and the Kings have a 4.5-lead over the Lakers. Not many would have predicted that, yet the Kings continue to impress. As one of the best offensive teams in the NBA right now, the Kings have stormed out to a (24-18) record which places them in 4th in the Western Conference. They are on a 4-game win streak and play the Lakers for the third time in less than a month.

As for LA, they are coming off their 20th win of the season and sit (20-24) on the year. They outlasted the Houston Rockets 140-132 in a game that did not have any defense whatsoever. These next four games for the Lakers are not easy and a win here against the Kings would be huge for their momentum. The Lakers won 136-134 against Sac back on Jan 7. LA is last in the division and 13th in the West behind the Phoenix Suns. The good news is that they are only two games out of 6th in the West.

Here are the Kings-Lakers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Kings-Lakers Odds

Sacramento Kings: -2.5 (-108)

Los Angeles Lakers: +2.5 (-112)

Over: 246.5 (-110)

Under: 246.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Lakers

TV: NBC Sports California, Spectrum Sports Net

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 10:30 ET/7:30 PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have scored over 130 points in each of their last five games. The last time they didn’t win was against this Lakers squad. The Kings have leapfrogged the Boston Celtics as the top offensive team in the NBA averaging a massive 120 points per game. The Celtics are at 118.8 per game, which shows how elite the Kings are at scoring the rock. Sacramento is also third with a 49.3% FG percentage as a team and third in assists per game at 27.1. They are playing as efficiently as a team can play in this generation of basketball and the Lakers have not proven they can stop them this season.

De’Aaron Fox and Domontas Sabonis are the biggest reasons for their success this season. Both are deserving of an All-Star nod and Fox is even urging the league to put Sabonis in the MVP conversation. Sabonis is averaging 18.9 points per game and leads the NBA in rebounding at a massive 12.6 per game. He can also dish the rock, leading the team with 7.1 assists per game. As for Fox, he averages 23.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on the year.

The Kings don’t have anyone on the injury report and are (24-18) ATS.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are at home where they do play a bit better on the season. LA is (11-10) at Crypto.com Arena and only (9-14) on the road. If you watched the game against the worst team in basketball, the Rockets, then you noticed neither side play any defense. I’m not so sure the Lakers can do anything to stop this Kings’ attack from scoring over 130 once again. Without Anthony Davis, there is no rim protection and Thomas Bryant and his 0.6 blocks per game aren’t going to help. They must figure something out if they want to remain close in this game.

The Lakers must try and get out to an early lead. If Sacramento explodes for a massive first quarter, then the Lakers will struggle to come back. LeBron is currently questionable for this game while Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves remain out. Kendrick Nunn stepped up against Houston with 15 points and Wenyen Gabriel had 14, both off the bench. They will need to contribute once again.

The key as always will be how LeBron plays. The King is fresh off a 48-point performance and looks as dominant as ever. As long as he is on the floor LA has a chance. LA is (20-23-1) ATS.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game but it’s hard to bet against the Kings when they are playing this well. Take the Kings and the over and expect a high-scoring affair.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Kings -2.5 (-108); Over 246.5 (-110)