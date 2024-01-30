The Los Angeles Kings visit the Nashville Predators as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Los Angeles Kings hit the road to take on the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Kings-Predators prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are a good team, but they have been struggling lately. They have lost their last four games, and and sit fourth place in the Pacific Division. They have already played the Predators earlier this month, and they lost that game by a goal. Drew Doughty scored the only goal for the Kings in the game, and it was on a power play. David Rittich was the goaltender for the game, and he made 31 saves on 33 shots in the loss. Quinton Byfield is an important part of the attack, but he is listed as day-to-day.

The Predators are 26-22-2 this season, but they have lost four of their last five games. That puts them fifth in the Central Division. In their win over the Kings earlier this month, Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist were the goals scorers. Juuse Saros was the starting goaltender for the game, and he made 33 saves on 34 shots in the win. The Predators should be at full strength in this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Predators Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+195)

Moneyline: -120

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-240)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 6.5 (+114)

Under: 6.5 (-140)

How to Watch Kings vs. Predators

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings are a good team, and despite their struggles, they are still one of the best teams in net this season. They allow just 2.66 goals per game, and both Cam Talbot and Rittich are more than capable of playing well. They allowed just two goals to the Predators in the first matchup, and it would not be surprising to see that outcome in this game.

The Kings did lose to the Predators after allowing just two goals. However, they are 21-5-7 this season when allowing three goals or less this season. The Predators do not score too much, so the Kings should be able to play a good defensive game no matter who is in goal. As long as they continue playing well, and allow no more than three goals, they can win this game.

Why The Predators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Predators played well in their first game with Nashville. They did allow a good amount of shots on net, but Saros was excellent in the win. The Predators need to allow less shots on goal in this game, but as long as Saros plays another good game, the Predators will win this game.

The Kings are one of the worst teams in the NHL when it comes to shot percentage. They have the seventh-worst in the league. Los Angeles does struggle to put quality shots on net, so the Predators need to take advantage of that. If they can keep the Kings to another low-goal scoring game, they will win.

Final Kings-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Kings are favorited in this game, but neither team is performing to the best of their abilities right now. However, I like the Kings to win this game straight up. I will be taking their moneyline and the under.

Final Kings-Predators Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-120), Under 6.5 (-140)