The Sacramento Kings wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Suns prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Kings are 23-16 this season, and they are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Kings are 2-0 against the Suns this season, though. In those games, De'Aaron Fox is averaging 28.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game. Domantas Sabonis is scoring 21.5 points per game to go along with 14.0 rebounds, and 8.5 assists against the Suns. As a team, the Kings score 117.0 points per game against the Suns. Keegan Murray left Sunday's game early, so his game status for Tuesday is questionable.

The Suns are 21-18 this season. They have won their last two games, as well. Phoenix has scored just 211 total points in two games against the Kings this season. In those games, Devin Booker has averaged 26.0 points per game, and 7.0 assists. Kevin Durant put up 28 points in his one game played against the Kings while Bradley Beal has not played in either game. The Suns should have their big three all be active for this game, though.

NBA Odds: Kings-Suns Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +145

Phoenix Suns: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -175

Over: 243.5 (-110)

Under: 243.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Suns

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, AZ Family Sports

TV: NBC Sports California, AZ Family Sports

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings have been able to play very good defense against the Suns this season. Sacramento has held the Suns to below 47 percent from the field and just 28.1 percent from beyond the arc in the two games played. The Suns will be full healthy for this game, but the Kings need to continue playing solid defense. If Sacramento can stay tough defensively, they will win this game.

The Kings have allowed 110 points or less 12 times this season. In those games, the Kings are 9-3. However, I do not think the Kings will hold the Suns to that mark in this game. Sacramento has held teams to 120 points or less 24 times this season. They are 17-7 in those games. This is the more realistic mark. If the Kings can keep the Suns to this mark, they will win this game.

Why The Suns Could Cover The Spread

Phoenix has won their last two games, scoring 127 points in both. With that, the Suns have also had Durant, Booker, and Beal play in both those games. When all three of those players are active, the Suns are a very good team. They seem to play well together, and that should continue in this game. With them active, the Suns have a great chance to win the game.

The Suns have put up 127 points in back-to-back games. When the Suns score 125+ points in a game this season, they have a record of 8-0. The Suns do not do it often, but there is a good chance for them to reach this mark on Tuesday. If the Suns do, they will win this game.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams are healthy, and should be at their best. I like the Suns to continue playing well and win this game at home.

Final Kings-Suns Prediction & Pick: Suns ML (-175), Under 243.5 (-110)