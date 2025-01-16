ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings and Vancouver Canucks matchup might not be the one for you if you enjoy fast-paced, offensive hockey. However, their fans aren't too concerned as they battle for playoff positioning. The Canucks are on the outside looking in, sitting a point behind the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card spot, but the Kings are currently third in the Pacific Division. The bad news for the Kings is that the standings are quietly shaping up for them to play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round for the fourth consecutive year. The Canucks won the first matchup of the season, but each team has won five games each over the past ten meetings. It's truly a toss-up when these teams play, evidenced by the odds for this game. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Canucks prediction and pick.

Here are the Kings-Canucks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kings-Canucks Odds

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+220)

Moneyline: -120

Vancouver Canucks: +1.5 (-270)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 5.5 (+110)

Under: 5.5 (-130)

How To Watch Kings vs. Canucks

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet, Fanduel Sports Network

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Kings had won five consecutive games before their Alberta road trip sent them to British Columbia with an 0-2 record. They'll be desperate to get it back on track and close the gap between them and the Oilers.

The Canucks' offense has been sputtering recently, scoring just five goals over their past four games. Three goals came in a 3-0 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Vancouver has just 2.8 goals per game on the season and 2.1 over their past ten games. A team with skill, such as Vancouver, shouldn't struggle to score as much as they do, but the lack of locker room chemistry could be true despite the comments refuting the rumors. It's one of the only ways to explain their struggles.

The lack of goaltending doesn't help the Canucks either, as Thatcher Demko and Kevin Lankinen have been struggling over their past ten games. Lankinen was holding them in games, but he has a .884 save percentage and a 2-3-2 record over that span. Demko has been the most disappointing, as his return from injury hasn't come with a lack of rust. He has a 1-1-1 record and a .878 save percentage.

Why the Canucks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canucks went through a bit of a skid when they were suffering through some injuries to their top players. Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, and Elias Pettersson were all out of the lineup at one point. However, Pettersson and Hughes returned last week, and Hronek also got healthy by skating with the team earlier this week in Winnipeg. The injuries caused them to go 3-4-3 over their last ten games, and they have currently lost five of their past six games. Two of those losses earned them a point in overtime, but they'll need much more than loser points to keep pace in the playoff race.

Final Kings-Canucks Prediction & Pick

The Kings have been stingy this season, allowing two or fewer goals in five consecutive games. They did that against some of the league's best offenses in the Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning, and New Jersey Devils. If they can maintain that form against the struggling Canucks, it's hard to see how Vancouver scores enough to win.

Final Kings-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Kings ML (-120)