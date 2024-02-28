The Pacific Division rivals will face off for the first time this season when the Los Angeles Kings head north to take on the Vancouver Canucks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kings-Canucks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Kings were Stanley Cup contenders heading into the season, but a disappointing stretch before the All-Star break pushed them down to fourth in the Pacific Division. They bounced back after the break, winning five of six games, but have regressed, losing three of four. The Kings Western Canadian road trip began with two losses in Alberta by identical 4-2 scores to the Oilers and Flames, so they will be determined to salvage a point. Los Angeles will be looking to acquire a goaltender at the trade deadline, as neither Cam Talbot nor David Rittich have taken control of the crease.
The Kings aren't the only team struggling, as the Canucks have lost five of their last six games. The Canucks benefitted from strong goaltending and productive offense, but they've struggled in both areas. It began when Casey DeSmith allowed eight goals to the Minnesota Wild last Monday and has continued with Thatcher Demko allowing 12 goals over his past four games. It hasn't been announced whether they will give DeSmith another chance or try to get Demko back into form. Despite their recent form, the Canucks still have the best record in the NHL.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Kings-Canucks Odds
Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-210)
Moneyline: +120
Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+170)
Moneyline: -145
Over: 6.0 (-115)
Under: 6.0 (-105)
How to Watch Kings vs. Canucks
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Canucks are allowing one more goal per game over their last ten compared to their season averages. This allows the Kings to get their offense back on the attack. The Kings scored 18 goals throughout five wins in six games but have been snake-bitten with two or fewer goals in four straight games.
David Rittich was given the night off on Tuesday night after allowing four goals to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. He will likely get the net again on Thursday and has shown that he should be the starter until they make an upgrade. Rittich has a .914 save percentage and a 9-4-3 record since joining the Kings. Despite being an All-Star participant, Cam Talbot is giving away the net, boasting a 2-6-2 record and a .893 save percentage over his last ten.
Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kings' offense has dried up over their last ten games, scoring just 2.5 goals per game. This game presents the perfect opportunity for the Canucks to get back in the win column and for Thatcher Demko to continue his Vezina Trophy-contending form. Thatcher Demko's home dominance will be something to watch, as the goaltender has a 19-4-1 record with a .925 save percentage.
The Canucks difficult stretch hasn't affected their offense, as they are still averaging 3.2 goals per game.
Final Kings-Canucks Prediction & Pick
The Vancouver Canucks are playing their worst hockey of the season. Barring a two-goal comeback late in the game against the Bruins, the Canucks would be in the middle of a six-game losing streak instead of a five-in-six stretch. Vancouver will be desperate for a win, and the Kings are just desperate to get back home after a disappointing Western Canadian road trip. The Canucks will give everything they can to add to their 20-5-3 home record before they head on their California road trip.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Kings-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks ML (-145)